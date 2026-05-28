Florence Pugh tops my list of stars who seem to know how to live. When she isn’t delivering raw, earthy emotion on screen, the Academy Award-nominee often seems to be enjoying much-deserved time off in some dreamy seaside locale — like, say, celebrating Harris Reed’s 30th birthday in Ibiza while wearing the perfect summery turquoise eyeshadow.

The Thunderbolts* star leaned into 1970s vibes for the multi-day event, donning two breezy, glamorous looks. First up: That bold turquoise eyeliner, swiped in thick lines across her upper lids and accented with a frosty silver eyeshadow in the inner corners. Paired with softly matte, blurred lips, the pop of color was the perfect match for Pugh’s ensemble, a vibrant turquoise Pucci halter dress with a matching scarf. (Makeup artist Lauren Buckley used Charlotte Tilbury products to create the look.)

Hairstylist Faye Browne further upped the elegant boho vibes by giving the star a half-up, half-down hairstyle with a few braids at the crown and loose, beachy waves at the ends and framing her face.

For Reed’s birthday dinner, Pugh wore a lacy metallic naked dress with a feather boa, both in a sandy shade of gold. This time, the glam was a little more Studio 54, with a super illuminated base, bronzed cheeks and lids, and tiny celestial sticker accents on both the inner and outer corners of the eyes. Arguably, the star of this moment was the hair, which was slicked back and twisted into an intricate, glamorous knot.

One thread that ran through both of Pugh’s looks was her super summery shade of blonde, courtesy of celebrity colorist Matt Rez. Featuring a custom mix of platinum, buttery, and ash tones, the hue is more vibrant than the softer shades of blonde that dominated the spring. Is it about to be a bold blonde summer? If so, I’m here for it.