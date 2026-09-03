Red hair might be having a major moment, but I must say — the last few weeks have been very good for brunettes. Sandra Bullock has been promoting Practical Magic 2 with her signature near-raven hair in fine form; Kaia Gerber’s sun-kissed shade of brown is bound to make countless fall inspo mood boards; and Dakota Johnson’s new “glossed espresso” hue is a rich, velvety dream. The latest addition to the list? Amal Clooney, who attended the opening ceremony of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival with radiant, “Blurred Brown” locks.

The international barrister (and iconic brunette) hit the red carpet with her husband, George Clooney, both looking the very picture of Old Hollywood glamour. Mrs. Clooney donned a black gown by Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford, Cartier jewels, and hair and makeup by stylist Dimitris Giannetos.

“I wanted to keep her glam soft and ethereal,” Giannetos said in an Instagram post. When it came to hair, that included the “Blurred Brown” hue. Described by the stylist as “the color that [you] try to cover the summer highlights for fall,” it featured gleaming, golden-brown highlights over a rich, saturated brown base. The multi-dimensional color looked all the more radiant thanks to the hairstyling: Cascading, brushed-out curls, parted to the side with plenty of volume. “I brushed through the curls and sprayed a lot of [L'Oréal Paris] Elnette Hairspray for the best hold on the red carpet!” he added.

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For makeup, Giannetos used Charlotte Tilbury products to give the barrister an equally end-of-summer-ready visage. That included a contoured, pinky-nude lip, radiant, peachy-pink cheeks, and lengthy lashes.