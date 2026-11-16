Florence Pugh is one of the finest actors of her generation — and she’s shaping up to be one of its finest movie stars, too. In the same way the powerhouse performer can be distinguished on-screen by her raspy voice and intense presence, off-screen, she’s created a defined image, too. Whether it’s gauzy dresses and slicked-back bouffants of the Thunderbolts* era or the structural silhouettes and rouge lipsticks of her current epoch, the star knows how to strike a distinct visual impression — even when she steps a little outside of that signature image, as she did with extra-long mermaid waves she wore to the 17th Governors Awards.

Clad in a pale-pink off-the-shoulder Valentino gown — featuring a flowing, ruffled train and delicate celestial beading — the actor leaned into a sort of boho princess vibe for the Nov. 15 event, with a looser, flowier energy than her usual red-carpet M.O. (But still possessing her signature rock-and-roll edge.) The Rapunzel-like lengths, courtesy of hairstylist Adir Abergel, only enhanced this carefree energy. Featuring wavy, mermaid-like texture, the super-long lengths had plenty of body and shine — and, as hard as it might be to believe, looked even better in motion.

Of course, such fairytale hair required equally magical makeup — and Pugh’s go-to artist, Alex Babsk, more than delivered. Along with glossy lips and an airbrushed base accented with immaculately placed highlighting, the star wore frosted lids that were equal parts ‘00s pop princess and fantasy princess.

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The glossy, skin-forward glam was very of-the-moment. As makeup artist Jamie Greenberg told TZR earlier this year, “we’re seeing a bigger shift toward makeup that looks like skin instead of sitting on top of it.” That includes a subtly glossy pout like Pugh’s: “A juicy lip fits perfectly into that: fresh, sexy, and low effort,” she noted.