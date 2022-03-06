If you’ve ever wished you could stay in a beautiful suite or hit up a serene pool from one of your favorite flicks, you’re in luck — because chances are, those locations portrayed in the fictional scenes you love are actually real. Sure, not everything you see on screen is possible to visit. But even though some are (sadly) fake, there are plenty more hotels you’ve viewed in TV shows and movies where you can actually stay. The best part? Most of them are just as luxurious as they’re portrayed, so they really are worth booking for a night if they happen to strike your fancy.

In fact, you might just have to plan a trip around the world to scope out the best, because the Hollywood favorites are aplenty — and they span the globe. The list of real-life spots you’ve watched on your TV include dreamy suites from Emily in Paris in (you guessed it) France, a luxe room from The Devil Wears Prada in New York, and even a beach location in Hawaii from Mad Men, all of which you can currently (or soon) visit and relive iconic scenes. And that’s far from all.

To get your wanderlust going (and maybe inspire you to re-watch some iconic film and television), TZR has compiled some of the most incredible spots you’ve seen on your screen that are available to book now. Find them all ahead.

Caught the most recent season of Emily in Paris? Then you couldn’t have missed the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel. The French Riviera resort was the site of Emily’s oceanfront suite in the show — and it can be the site of your oceanfront suite soon, too, as it’s reopening after its seasonal closure on March 4.

If you’re a fashion lover looking for your next NYC stay, it’s safe to say The St. Regis New York is for you. The historic luxury hotel, which overlooks Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan, served as Meryl Streep’s faux-Paris residence in The Devil Wears Prada (it was actually a Grand Suite at the hotel) and the backdrop for Blake Lively as she drank martinis in Gossip Girl (which showed its iconic King Cole mural behind her). We’d be remiss not to mention the hotel’s appearance in Sex and the City, as well — Sarah Jessica Parker was actually filmed in the location’s Presidential Suite for the show’s final episode.

Sergi Alexander/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ever wondered about those fabulous places where Midge Maisel performs on the show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? One of the most iconic can actually be found at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach (which was formerly the Saxony Hotel). Maisel performs in the hotel’s opulent Faena Theater in season three, where you can see her surrounded by the spot’s dramatic curtain, red velvet decor, and massive chandelier.

Courtesy of Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki

Though iconic in its own right (the historic Honolulu hotel on Waikiki Beach has earned the nickname “The Pink Palace of the Pacific”), the Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, is also famous for its cameo in the cult-favorite show Mad Men. Season six of the series actually kicks off with characters Don and Megan Draper vacationing at the resort, where they hang out on the beach and partake in a luau on the lawn.

Of course the suspenseful French thriller Lupin takes viewers into one of the most luxurious hotels in all of Paris. Dorchester Collection’s palace hotel, Le Meurice, hosts Madame Pellegrini in the series in its grand, three-bedroom Presidential Apartment, which is where Assane Diop is shown confronting her on the false accusations against his father.

The Inn at Perry Cabin on Maryland’s Eastern Shore isn’t just another storybook hotel. Yes, it is a charming place to stay, but it was also the site of the wedding in the 2005 romantic comedy Wedding Crashers. Not only is it possible to stay here, but you, too, can say your vows at this serene setting and relive some of the hilarious scenes.

Courtesy of Onefinestay: Villa Ano

Villa Ano, which is Lake Como’s largest private residence and was built in the 1500s, was once home to cardinal Angelo Maria Durini. Then, Durini used it to patronize the arts and host high-society parties. Now, it’s a place available to rent on Onefinestay (starting at approximately $27,000 per night), and being used as the backdrop for films — specifically House of Gucci, in which it’s seen multiple times.

Courtesy of Park Hyatt Tokyo

The New York Bar in the Park Hyatt Tokyo, a hotel located in the center of Shinjuku, probably looks familiar to you. If so, that’s because it’s from the iconic scene from Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation, in which Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray meet. Make a visit to the luxury hotel in honor of the movie, and make sure to have a drink while taking in Tokyo’s skyline and a view of Mount Fuji.