With four main characters, six seasons, and two movies, there are a lot of outfits in Sex and the City worthy of your attention. Some, like Carrie’s iconic tank-and-tutu combination, seem to stand out at the forefront of the fashion world’s mind. Others fly lower under the radar, like Charlotte’s all-pink skirt suit — featured in the 2010 film Sex and the City 2. There lot of takeaways from the hit HBO sitcom. But none are quite as monumental as the styling tips Sex and The City’s best fashion looks gave the world.

From 1998 to 2004 (and again in 2008 and 2010), Sex and the City served as a cultural movement — with fashion at the heart of it. Any style lover knows that clothes serve as a vehicle for personal expression. And when four characters have such distinct personalities and equally unique wardrobes to match, there are bound to be quality outfits in nearly every scene — and yes, that includes the more low-key ones.

Carrie Bradshaw may have been one of the most popular style icons in pop culture of her time, but her three friends — Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbes, and Samantha Jones — are no doubt just as chic with looks that are just as good. Scroll down to see the fashion moments from Sex and the City no one’s been talking about — until now.

Samantha Jones: Color-Blocking

When it comes to color, no one was more fearless than Samantha Jones. This ensemble ensemble proves the show's PR guru knows her primary colors — and wears them well.

HBO

Miranda Hobbes: Statement Belts

Often the unsung hero of the show, Miranda Hobbes is not one to discount in the style department. The no-nonsense lawyer loved her bold accessories, especially a wide waist belt. On dresses, midi skirt, and even the occasional suit, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Miranda outfit that was without one.

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Carrie Bradshaw: Patchwork

While her dresses and shoes often got most of the attention amongst the show's fans, Bradshaw's coats were something to be seen as well. This patchwork dream, for example, is not only stunning but also right in line with the patchwork trend for fall.

HBO

Charlotte York: The Power Of Pink (Sex and the City 2)

Known for her sweet and traditionally feminine looks, Charlotte York's outfits often included a lot of pink. The fine art expert's fuchsia skirt suit from the 2010 Sex and the City 2 film is pure monochromatic magic.

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Carrie Bradshaw: Fancy Florals

Sorry tutu outfit, this floral A-line look is stealing all the thunder, especially when paired with a statement necklace and sweet pink pumps.

Mark Mainz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Samantha: Power Suits

It's only natural that Samantha Jones would settle for nothing less than a bold look — and what's more bold than a stark power suit?

HBO

Miranda: Overalls

In the show's early days, Miranda's style was more understated and casual, including a lot of work suits and denim overalls for her off-days. That said, the lawyer's take on the latter feels very current, especially when paired with a comfy puffer or cardigan.

HBO

Charlotte York: Polka Dots

The epic labor scene from the Sex and the City film is memorable for many reasons ("I curse the day you were born!"), but mainly for this polka dot a-line dress York paired with a stunning pink trench.