As a celebrity with a true passion for manicures — it all stems from the Desperate Housewives days, she once told TZR — Eva Longoria is constantly trying new things. But even with her penchant for experimenting with length, color, and finish, there’s usually one consistent element: her dedication to a soft almond shape. It makes sense then that the trend that finally got her to break up with the look is arguably the year’s biggest. Over on her Instagram Stories, on which she shows off her pickleball skills (and a minor ball-related injury), Longoria revealed square nails — a pretty major departure from her usual mani type. It looks so good, though, she should consider making it her her new go-to.

What’s really remarkable is just how fast Longoria managed to pivot from her typical almond manicure into these boxier, squared-off tips. Just days ago, the actor-director had a set of softly sharp nails at bestie Victoria Beckham’s birthday bash, polished a reflective, glossy black. Nearly 72 hours later, she had taken a hard turn into the square look. For her time on the pickleball court, she opted for a shiny pink-nude painted over the long, rectangular style, a color combination often referred to as “lip gloss nails.”

Upon a quick but thorough examination of Longoria’s manicures over the past few years, the closest she’s come to playing around with square nails is when she’s sporting short, natural nails. She nearly exclusively opts for a long, rounded look, often with a big of elegant sharpness. She’s not alone in this switch-up, though — tons of celebrities are going for the shape now, and have been for a while.

All through the 2024 award season, square nails showed up on all sorts of A-listers, from Janelle Monáe to Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift. They’ve been spotted on Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, and Cardi B, each look tailored to the individual star wearing them. That’s part of the fun of square nails, in fact — they might be a stand-alone trend, but they’re endlessly customizable.

With Longoria suddenly on Team Square, expect the craze to balloon even bigger this summer.