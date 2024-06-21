From Margot Robbie’s year of Barbie looks to Anya Taylor-Joy’s flawless Furiosa streak, some stars have turned their press tours into veritable fashion extravaganzas, never skipping a beat from one epic ensemble to the next. The latest to have a mini style marathon? Eva Longoria, who attended a day’s (and night’s) worth of appearances in New York City in support of her new role in AppleTV+’s Land of Women — in eight different looks, no less. While switching it up from an LBD to a pink silky set to an oversized white blazer and beyond, she simply couldn’t be slowed down with a multitude of hair changes, so she needed a style that played well with a variety of outfits. The result? A romantic ponytail that paired just as perfectly with evening glam as daytime ease.

The classic pony hasn’t always been considered a go-to for more upscale occasions, but more recently stars like Natalie Portman and Alicia Keys have been proving that it’s so much more than just a sporty style. From low and curly to sleek and sophisticated, the timeless updo has shown to be a versatile staple — especially for summer when you crave hairstyles that feel easy and breezy. And it was likely this versatility that made Longoria’s hairstylist David von Cannon pick a pony to wear with her multitude of press looks.

Steve Eichner/Variety/Getty Images

So what made this particular ponytail so special? Well, a few factors. For one, the placement. Its position right at the crown of Longoria’s head gives a bouncy, youthful feel that’s a perfect match for the star’s playful energy and fresh, on-the-pulse sense of style. Secondly, the texture. Cannon shaped the actor and executive producer’s natural curls into soft waves, which gave the pony its signature romantic feel. He took it one step further by pulling out a few face-framing pieces to make the hairstyle appear effortless, as opposed to perfectly polished.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Longoria’s romantic ponytail went seamlessly with six out of her eight total looks on Thursday, including a wool maxi dress, two sets of matching silky separates, an embellished black dress, an updated tuxedo, and a white blazer dress. If that’s not proof it’s going to be a reliable summer style for you to try, who knows what is.