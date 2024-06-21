Eva Longoria has been a source of fashion inspiration for over two decades, so of course her style has seen a variety of eras. Still, her penchant for equally sexy and glamorous looks has been a constant — and there’s no better evidence than the series of ensembles she wore Thursday, June 20 to promote her latest starring role. That’s right: Longoria wore not one, not two, but eight impossibly chic looks for her Land of Women press tour in just a single day — each just as stunning as the last. That has to be some kind of record, right?

The actor, director, and producer (who also holds the title of Executive Producer on the new AppleTV+ series) has been one busy bee while in New York City attending magazine cover launches, talk show appearances, and more to support the new drama, which premieres on June 26. But even during crunch time, Longoria will find a way to create a fashion moment. Or in this case, eight of them. From an elevated LBD to a cream-colored coordinated set and even a knit maxi dress in New York City’s sweltering heat, she and stylist Maeve Reilly remain fully committed to serving looks every chance they get. And this whirlwind tour included a mix of aspirational selections (with a few ripped-from-the-runway dresses) plus some pieces you might already have waiting in your wardrobe (looking at you, oversized blazer).

Thanks to Longoria’s effortless styling, even the simplest piece is totally refreshed — which might be just the inspiration you need to put some polished looks together this season, even in the heat. See what we mean by reading ahead, and get your eyes on each and every one of the actor’s eight head-to-toe ensembles from her monumental day of fashion.

What heat wave? Despite being in the 90s on Thursday, Longoria headed to an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in a wool faux cardigan dress by Jacquemus and metallic silver heels. FYI, a white version of the dress is still available in a few sizes on the brand’s site — and it’s on sale.

For the global premiere of AppleTV+’s The Land of Women, the star chose an LBD from Ermano Scervino’s Fall 2024 collection. The dress featured a sheer, embellished skirt attached to an otherwise simple strapless satin mini, which made it so elegant for the evening affair.

Longoria hopped on summer’s little white dress dress trend for her appearance on The Tonight Show. Or was it simply an oversized blazer with matching pumps? Either way, this look is actually pretty easy to recreate.

Another trend Longoria embraces during her day-long fashion extravaganza? Coordinated sets. This outfit paired a silky cream-colored blouse with strong shoulders and matching trousers for a breezy but polished summer daytime look.

The actor picked another matching set for her guest spot The View. This time she chose a pale pink hue from head-to-toe (stilettos included).

Not all of Longoria’s press looks were muted and minimalist. Case in point: this flame-colored vegan leather lace-up dress. The show-stopping Simkhai Orson One Shoulder Gown was straight from the label’s Spring 2024 RTW collection, and it’s actually still available in a very limited number of sizes.

For her Today with Hoda & Jenna appearance, Longoria arrived in a distressed, backless nude maxi dress with yet another pair of metallic heels — for a summery and more seamless effect, she opted for gold and strappy this time around.

The former soap star put her chic spin on the classic black tuxedo to celebrate her DuJour Magazine cover. With a cropped jacket, sheer black blouse, and wide-leg trousers, it felt totally updated — and obviously tailored to perfection.