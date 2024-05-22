Just when you thought Anya Taylor-Joy’s wardrobe couldn’t get chicer (her Cannes ensembles stunned, both on and off the carpet), her latest New York City looks prove she’s still on a seriously stylish streak. The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star is in town for a series of press events in support of her starring role in the upcoming film, and so far all of her ‘fits — whether worn simply walking down the street or chatting with talk show hosts — are perfectly suited to the city’s vibe.

Cannes style is one thing — think high glam and resort-ready off-duty outfits — but NYC calls for something a little more edgy, a little more streamlined. And of course Taylor-Joy’s trusted stylist Ryan Hastings understood the assignment. In just a few days stateside, the style star has given fashion fans not one, not two, but four looks to lust after. And each one includes some of hottest trends you’ll want to try for yourself this summer.

For starters, there’s the little white dress. The trendsetter wore two different version in just two days: one a minimalist Acne Studios style from the Fall 2024 RTW runway, the other an umpire waist style with lingerie design details. So if you don’t already have an LWD in your summer wardrobe, it might be time to snag one. With her Acne look, the actor also briefly popped on an oversized blazer, proving that this menswear style is still having a moment. Her series of stunning NYC ensembles also included a sculptural Marni mini dress in a blue brushstroke-like pattern that feels Van Gogh inspired as well as a leather-forward look. As for shoes, AJT donned multiple pairs of barely-there strappy heels — so get your summer pedicure ready, as sandal season is on the way.

Ahead find a roundup of her NYC looks so far. But as her press tour continues, we’re sure there’s a lot more to come.

Marni Mini Dress

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The actor headed into The Kelly Clarkson Show in a painterly custom Marni mini dress from the fashion house’s Fall 2024 collection. The sculptural look was accessorized simply with strappy black sandals, silver Tiffany & Co. jewels, and sunglasses.

Acne Studio White Dress

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Forget the LBD, this summer will be all about the LWD based on how chic Taylor-Joy looked in this Acne Studio Fall 2024 RTW dress, which she wore to appear on Good Morning America. She styled it with lace-up white FEMME heels and the same cool arm cuff worn on the runway. The look also included an oversized, military-style blazer she draped over her shoulders.

Thigh High Leather Boots & Shorts

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

For her LIVE with Kelly and Mark appearance, the Furiosa star sported brown thigh high boots and olive green leather short with an off-white knit top. The edgy look was a perfect choice for NYC’s transitional weather.

Sheer White Dress

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On Wednesday, ATJ wore yet another little white dress, this one with a bra stop and semi sheer skirt that hit just below the knee. She also continued her streak of barely-there strappy heels and the same Tiffany & Co. cuff she paired with her custom Marni dress on Tuesday.