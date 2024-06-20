For decades now, Taraji P. Henson’s enjoyed a reputation as both one of the most talented names in the game and one of the most versatile. As a natural-born creative, there isn’t a lot she can’t do, and she seems to be on a mission to try everything at least once. Consider this month’s projects alone: She’s been working on her upcoming mini-series, presented at the Tony Awards, is gearing up to host the BET Awards next week, and just had a signing for her new children’s book. And at that last event, Henson’s low ponytail was not only full of glamorous author energy, but it happens to also one of the chicest hairstyles of the summer. See? Pure versatility.

Henson arrived at the The Lit Bar Bookstore in the Bronx on June 18, dressed in a button-sleeved denim jacket, and ready to greet her youngest set of fans. Kids of all ages turned out for a special reading and singing of her latest book, You Can Be A Good Friend (No Matter What!), joined by their parents — everyone wanted to catch a glimpse of Henson that day. Her western-style jacket design is undoubtedly cool, but her ponytail really took her look to the next level.

The low, pulled-back hairstyle featured an immaculate, laser-precise center-part, gelled down for added sleekness, which put even more emphasis on the full, fluffy curls seen through the ends. Enhanced by extensions, the voluminous curls flow nearly to her hips, adding a fun, whimsical twist to her bookstore look. By slicking the part down, too, the playful moon-shaped earrings dangling from her cartilage could be seen from every angle.

Ponytails are always a popular choice through sweltering summers — especially as much of the country deals with a brutal heat wave — but Henson handily proves that the classic updo doesn’t need to be simple, plain, or anything close to boring. For those with natural curls, a ponytail is the perfect way to show off your texture and pattern while still keeping your hair out of the face — and keeping you cool in the process. Add jaunty, cheerleader energy by hoisting it up high, or channel Henson’s bookstore beauty moment by keeping it low and elegant. No matter which position you opt for, the curls get all the glory.