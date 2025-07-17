Sports’ finest flocked to the Dolby Theater for the ESPY Awards 2025 on Wednesday night, lighting up the red carpet in sequins and shimmering metallics. The annual ceremony, which stands for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly, recognizes outstanding athletic achievements. The evening was notably a big one for history-making Simone Biles, who was awarded both Best Athlete in Women’s Sports and Best Championship Performance.

Hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, the major celebration also honored Biles' Team USA squad mate Suni Lee, a Ferragamo-clad Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Best Athlete in Men’s Sports, Ilona Maher, Alex Morgan, Diana Taurasi, Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, and Katie Taylor.

Clark was not in attendance, nor was tennis ace Coco Gauff, who had a short run at Wimbledon and took some well-deserved downtime this week to take in Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show in Atlanta. Taylor, who was recognized as Best Boxer, was also unavailable to attend. Her win comes days after the fighter defeated Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Gardens on Friday in a historic all-women card. Pulling in over six million viewers, it broke records as the most-watched boxing event of the year.

Lending some star power to the red carpet was Ciara, who attended with her athlete husband Russell Wilson. The Grammy-winning performer, who’s readying to drop her latest studio album Cici next month, also presented the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award to tennis player Sloane Stephens on the night.

Fashion-loving Biles — who’s always fond of a sequin leotard during her mind-blowing performances — opted for a similarly sparkly statement for the occasion. The 28-year-old turned to none other than Athleta, enlisting Gap Inc. creative director Zac Posen to design her custom couture gown.

Getty Images

Inspired by the stretch and second-skin comfort of Biles’ favorite workout top — the Transcend Open Back Tee — Posen used the performance fabric to create the basis of the glittering and eye-catching midnight blue fishtail gown.

Scroll through to see the night’s most stellar moments.

Alison Brie

Getty Images

Glow star Brie was on hand to present Biles with her trophy. Styled by Erin Walsh, the actor wore a sky blue velvet mini dress by Australian designer Alex Perry and silver platform Jimmy Choos.

Ciara

Getty Images

The 39-year-old complemented her blonde locks in an off-the-shoulder embellished nude gown by Bronx and Banco.

Gabby Thomas

Getty Images

The Olympic gold medalist, 28, opted for an angelic moment in the white, feather-trimmed Oscar dress by PatBo.

Suni Lee

Getty Images

Receiving her award for Best Comeback Athlete, the 22-year-old was graceful in gold Oscar de la Renta.

Lindsey Vonn

Getty Images

No, your eyes don’t deceive you — the skier did have two looks on the night, after this strapless Elisabetta Franchi gown’s daring slit proved no match for the wind.

Ilona Maher

Getty Images

The rugby phenomenon received Best Breakthrough Athlete at the ceremony, accepting the honor in a slinky black maxi dress with bold cutouts.

Jordan Chiles

Getty Images

Olympian gymnast Chiles, 24, went for a sculptural woven mini from the Cong Tri Spring/Summer 2025 show, with classic Louboutin So Kate pumps.

Alex Morgan

Getty Images

Alongside Diana Taurasi, Morgan received the Icon Award, in recognition of their respective careers in basketball and soccer. The retired World Cup champion, 36, chose a two-tone silver and black gown for her spotlight moment.

Brooks Nader

Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue regular played for timeless and chic card, in a liquid silk slip dress and Khaite earrings.

Zuri Hall

Getty Images

The TV personality and actor, who presented red carpet coverage for Access Hollywood, dazzled the crowd in this gold mermaid sequin tie-neck dress.