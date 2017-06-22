Emma Watson has served as a muse for luxury fashion houses and she regularly tops best-dressed lists year round. Her style is at once feminine and fierce. For the former aesthetic, you’ll find her transformed into a real-life princess with the help of fairy tale-reminiscent frocks and fills. (During her press tour for Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, these looks were especially prominent.) In contrast, Watson’s style file also speaks to her being an experimental fashion figure who lives on the edge and champions innovation.

Typically, her appreciation for forward-thinking fashion manifests in sustainable and unconventional designs. For proof, look to the wedding gown designer Harris Reed upcycled for the actor’s red carpet appearance at the 2021 Earthshot Prize ceremony. Watson also donned a colorful Louis Vuitton frock that was made from recycled plastic bottles while attending a 2017 event for her film Beauty and the Beast.

Princess-esque ball gowns and sustainable skirted ensembles aside, Watson’s style choices confirm she’s especially partial to trousers. She’s just as likely to sport a tailored three-piece suit for a day at the Wimbledon tennis tournament as she is to stroll the red carpet in a pair of black tuxedo pants. Other notable trouser moments include the emerald green ALEXACHUNG pantsuit she wore to the first G7 Advisory Council for Gender Equality at Élysée Palace back in 2019. Watson’s jewel-toned power suit designed by fellow It-Brit fashion girl Alexa Chung was polished yet simultaneously laid back, likely due to her decision to style it with a pair of sunny yellow sandals.

Ahead, see a sampling of the actor’s best looks to date. Note that the following list is set to grow, as Watson appears in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special. Her ensembles, there, should not be missed.

In Harris Reed

Joe Maher/Getty Images

While attending the 2021 Earthshot Prize in London, Watson wore an upcycled wedding gown that designer Harris Reed fashioned into an ornate high-low blouse. She paired her reworked top with a pair of flared black trousers.

In Emilia Wickstead

Watson met with politician Al Gore in October 2021 and wore a green Emilia Wickstead set in a leaf print for the occasion. In her Instagram caption, she detailed that the look was made out of leftover fabrics, “consisting of 62% recycled yarn that was locally sourced, woven, and printed in Italy.”

In Balenciaga

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

At the New York premiere of Little Women, she swapped her traditionally soft and romantic aesthetic for a dramatic and gothic look courtesy of Balenciaga.

In ALEXACHUNG

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Watson chose a printed emerald-colored suit by ALEXACHUNG while attending the first meeting of the G7 Advisory Committee For Equality Between Women and Men.

In Teatum Jones

While attending a G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council meeting in 2019, Watson donned a periwinkle blue suit from Teatum Jones’ Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

In Ralph Lauren

Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images

The Harry Potter alum chose a Ralph Lauren black column gown with an embellished neckpiece for Vanity Fair’s 2018 Oscars Party.

In Ronald Van Der Kemp & Lilian Von Trapp Jewelry

Venturelli/WireImage

Watson, a notable supporter of Hollywood’s #TimesUp initiative, honored the evening's black dress code with a dark gown by Ronald Van Der Kemp. She also wore lace-up flats by Creatures of Comfort and Lilian von Trapp jewelry.

In Ralph Lauren

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Watson chose an all-white, three-piece suit by Ralph Lauren when watching the 2018 Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

In Louis Vuitton

Laurent Viteur/WireImage

At a 2017 photocall in Paris for The Circle, Watson layered an embellished and sheer Louis Vuitton dress over a graphic white tank.

In Osman

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Watson opted for the infallible color combination of black and white while attending The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party in 2018. She wore black trousers and a cropped jacket by Osman with Susi Studio loafers and a Ronald Van Der Kemp smiley face motif bag.

In Kitx

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Watson shimmered in a black and silver sequined asymmetrical dress by sustainable brand Kitx.

In Miu Miu & Azlee Earrings

Getty Images

Watson donned a spotted ball gown by Miu Miu while attending the 2017 Paris premiere of The Circle.

In Dior

Getty Images

Watson created a Belle moment in this yellow Dior gown when she made an appearance at the New York Film Society for Kids.

In Givenchy

Getty Images

At the New York screening of Beauty and the Beast, Watson ditched her usual dress pants for a haute couture creation by Givenchy.

In 3.1 Phillip Lim

Getty Images

For the second time during the Beauty and the Beast press tour, the actor donned a custom 3.1 Phillip Lim ensemble at Sirius XM Radio’s Town Hall series.

In Yves Saint Laurent

Getty Images

She continued to promote recycled fashion in a vintage YSL suit while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017.

In Oscar De La Renta

Splash News

Watson wore a black organic wool gabardine jumpsuit from ODLR and a gold gardenia brooch to the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles.

In Elie Saab

Getty Images

At the Shanghai premiere of the Beauty and the Beast film, the actor looked like a real-life princess in shimmery Elie Saab custom tulle and silk gown with an embroidered cape.

In 3.1 Phillip Lim

Getty Images

This custom 3.1 Phillip Lim bespoke two-piece suit was made entirely from responsibly sourced fabrics.

In Emilia Wickstead

Getty Images

Watson was the Belle of the ball at the Beauty and the Beast UK premiere in this (ironically) Cinderella-esque Emilia Wickstead gown.

In Louis Vuitton

Getty Images

Watson’s custom Louis Vuitton design was created from a fabric made of recycled plastic bottles. She looked glamorous and stayed true to her passion for wearing eco-friendly fashion.