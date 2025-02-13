(Celebrity)
Leave It To Emma Stone To Pull Off A Miniskirt In The Winter
It’s a winner.
While wearing skirts in the winter is certainly a risk, it’s not impossible. With the right pair of tights, your favorite minis from spring and summer can make their February debut. Need some outfit inspo? Copy Emma Stone, who recently paired a black mini skirt with semi-sheer hosiery. Marking her first public appearance since the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, Stone pulled off the celeb-approved combo at a special Paul McCartney concert on Feb. 12 — in the middle of a New York snow storm, no less.
Minutes after the curtain closed on McCartney’s performance, Stone and her mother, Krista made a swift exit from The Bowery Ballroom in Manhattan. The Oscar winner looked effortlessly stylish in an all-black outfit. For starters, she tapped into the leather trench coat trend with an ankle-length version, which appeared to be from Khaite. She’s the latest star to approve the outerwear staple, following Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Elle Fanning, and Emily Ratajkowski (to name a few). Then, Stone left the noir number untied to peek her crewneck sweater and matching mini skirt underneath. From there, the La La Land star paired ultra-sheer black tights with knee-high boots for extra warmth. Her heel was super short, unlike her recent red carpet-ready footwear. The monochrome theme continued with her accessories, including logo-free crescent bag and a ribbed beanie. Gold hoop earrings completed Stone’s OOTN.
Since Stone is officially in NYC, keep an eye out for her next street style set in the coming days. In the meantime, channel her concert-ready look via the curated edit below.