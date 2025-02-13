While wearing skirts in the winter is certainly a risk, it’s not impossible. With the right pair of tights, your favorite minis from spring and summer can make their February debut. Need some outfit inspo? Copy Emma Stone, who recently paired a black mini skirt with semi-sheer hosiery. Marking her first public appearance since the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, Stone pulled off the celeb-approved combo at a special Paul McCartney concert on Feb. 12 — in the middle of a New York snow storm, no less.

Minutes after the curtain closed on McCartney’s performance, Stone and her mother, Krista made a swift exit from The Bowery Ballroom in Manhattan. The Oscar winner looked effortlessly stylish in an all-black outfit. For starters, she tapped into the leather trench coat trend with an ankle-length version, which appeared to be from Khaite. She’s the latest star to approve the outerwear staple, following Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Elle Fanning, and Emily Ratajkowski (to name a few). Then, Stone left the noir number untied to peek her crewneck sweater and matching mini skirt underneath. From there, the La La Land star paired ultra-sheer black tights with knee-high boots for extra warmth. Her heel was super short, unlike her recent red carpet-ready footwear. The monochrome theme continued with her accessories, including logo-free crescent bag and a ribbed beanie. Gold hoop earrings completed Stone’s OOTN.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Since Stone is officially in NYC, keep an eye out for her next street style set in the coming days. In the meantime, channel her concert-ready look via the curated edit below.