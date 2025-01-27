And just like that, Taylor Swift is heading to another Super Bowl — for the second year in a row, no less. ICYMI, on Jan. 26, Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory at the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. Giving major déjà vu, Swift joined Kelce on the Arrowhead Stadium field minutes after the Chiefs won, just like she did last year. The Grammy winner embraced the Chiefs tight end in a monogrammed Louis Vuitton look — perhaps teasing her Super Bowl attire.

In true WAG fashion (wives and girlfriends of athletes), photographers captured Swift’s solo tunnel walk before the Championship Game. Underneath Arrowhead Stadium, the A-lister showed her team spirit by wearing the Chiefs’ signature colors: black, gold, and red. Her first Chiefs-coded piece was an oversized zip-up jacket from Louis Vuitton, decorated with the atelier’s trademark emblem. Swift wore the luxe hoodie alongside a pleated mini skirt — a foolproof combo plucked straight from her street style rotation. From there, she tapped into the statement tights trend with burgundy hosiery, following in the footsteps of Kendall Jenner, Jenna Ortega, Anna Kendrick, and more. The “Fortnight” singer chose chunky lace-up black boots, also courtesy of Louis Vuitton. Given the chilly temps in Kansas City, Swift bundled up with a black beanie and matching monogrammed gloves from — you guessed it — Louis Vuitton. For the finishing touch, she carried the French label’s Trunk Chain Wallet in black with gold hardware.

To no surprise, Swift’s accessories continued the Chiefs-inspired color story. First, she donned a gold coin pendant necklace. Then, the multi-hyphenate slipped on a diamond ring and a complementary bracelet from the brand’s Le Damier de Louis Vuitton line. The Panthère de Cartier Watch completed her co-ord, which retails for $26,500.

(+) Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images (+) Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Luckily for Swifties, Super Bowl LIX is just days away, so you don’t have to wait long to see Swift’s next football-ready ‘fit. In the meantime, copy her latest look via the curated edit below.