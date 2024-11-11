If you’re a hardcore Swiftie, you might’ve expected Taylor Swift to keep a low-profile during her two weeks off from the Eras Tour. However, instead of enjoying some much-deserved R&R, the A-lister has surprisingly increased her public appearances. On November 9, she was spotted in NYC with Zoë Kravitz. Then, less than 24 hours later, Swift jetted off to the latest Kansas City Chiefs game to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. To no surprise, Swift turned heads in a red checkered skirt set from Versace, marking the latest addition to her stellar game-day style streak.

Just minutes before Kelce and the Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos, Swift was spotted by the paparazzi in a familiar tunnel underneath Arrowhead Stadium. As the Chiefs prepped for the opening kick, the supportive WAG showed her team spirit by wearing primarily Versace in the team’s trademark colors (red, black, and gold). For starters, Swift paired a red and black blazer with the matching mini skirt — both adorned with monogrammed silver buttons. The two-piece’s tweed fabric made the entire ensemble feel extra-autumnal. Underneath her structured topper peeked a black satin corset top from Victoria’s Secret — one of the “Bejeweled” singer’s go-to silhouettes for evenings out. From there, she continued the Versace theme with knee-high pointy boots and the coordinating Medusa ‘95 Small Tote Bag, both in black leather. Her loyal fanbase was quick to praise the look, alongside Donatella Versace herself who wrote on Instagram, “Can you blame me for loving football now? @taylorswift you are SO gorgeous in Versace!!”

Swift rounded out her OOTN with plenty of jewelry, starting with Jacquie Aiche earrings, and diamond rings from Effy Jewelry as well as Retrovai. Extra points for her gold Louis Vuitton watch, which rings in at $54,000.

In true Swift fashion, this wasn’t her only corset-clad moment of the weekend. On Saturday evening, the fashion muse met up Kravitz at the private members’ club Chez Margaux in the Meatpacking District in Manhattan. While the Big Little Lies star opted for a Saint Laurent skirt and a black coat from The Row, Swift went a more colorful route in punk-inspired Vivienne Westwood. She chose a pinstripe corset dress decorated with various muted tones, including yellow, purple, blue, and beige. She accessorized with velvet Aquazzura sandals, a Vivienne Westwood coin purse, and a vintage statement necklace from New York-based store, For Future Reference.

All this to say? Swift certainly made waves this weekend.