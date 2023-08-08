Though synonymous with rich shades of red, Emma Stone is one of just a few stars who can not only stun in any hair color, but make them all look totally natural. That’s everything from electric auburns to the witchy black wig she wears in an upcoming film — she somehow manages to make them all work. In her real life, though, Stone usually just toggles back and forth between her signature ginger and the bright, nearly platinum blonde that’s actually much closer to her natural hair color. This week, she got back to her roots, too. Stone’s layered bob and butter-blonde hair color are a pretty major shift from the shoulder-length red she was rocking upon her last public sighting — but in this transformation is any indication, she’ll be out and about (and subsequently photographed) a lot more in the very near future.

Celebrity hairstylist and RŌZ founder Mara Roszak unveiled the cut on her Instagram, aptly dubbing it a “cool girlie summer bob.” She’s right, too — it doesn’t get chicer or more on-trend than the soft layers falling just past her jawline, asymmetrical pieces toward the front trailing a bit longer for even more added dimension and texture.

Roszak shared that she used her RŌZ brand’s just-launched Milk Serum, along with the RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil for overall shine and tamping down any rogue flyaways. Even for a fresh cut, Stone’s hair does look remarkably soft and neat, with nary a split end visible in the HD photo.

(+) Stone on June 8, 2023. Francois Berthier/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/1

The last time Stone was spotted in public, back in very early June, she had a longer bob (grown out since then, of course), but her hair color with a deep, wintry shade of red that added even more retro appeal to her vintage-heavy wardrobe.

Through the combination of her length and bright blonde color Stone’s new look feels airy and care-free, an ideal end to the summer — but expect to see this cut reign over fall. Experts told TZR to expect shaggy lobs everywhere come autumn, and Stone’s layers certainly help make the case for it. As usual, she’s ahead of the curve.