Some fashion muses reserve their most chic designer looks for an A-list affair or a star-studded movie premiere, but not Emma Roberts — her Instagram grid features just as many stellar ensembles as her red carpet rotation. If you’re one of her 20.6 million followers, you know the Scream Queens star has no rhyme or reason when it comes to posting her applause-worthy OOTDs — she’ll style a fresh-off-the-runway design on any random weekday (goals). On the morning of May 13, for example, Roberts started her week off right in a ‘70s-inspired midi dress from Rixo and coordinating cowboy boots — a formula we’ll undoubtedly channel more than once this summer.

Roberts shared her latest look bright and early on Monday morning, seemingly implying that this was her Mother’s Day attire. The mother of one posed inside her new Los Angeles home (which was just featured as the May cover story for Architectural Digest), in the aforementioned multi-color dress from London-based label, Rixo. Her calf-grazing midi included a retro floral pattern, flowy long sleeves with a loose cuff, and a high boat neck. Roberts gave her final ‘fit a western flair by styling brown knee-high cowboy boots from City Boots. From there, she added to the festival-ready vibes with statement cherry red sunglasses alongside oversized gold hoop earrings courtesy of celeb-approved accessories brand, Jenny Bird (Hailey Bieber and Zendaya are also Jenny Bird enthusiasts). While it’s difficult to see which style she chose, Roberts also appears to be carrying a brown leather shoulder bag. Perhaps the celeb-favorite Celine Large Romy Bag?

Even though she’s not currently promoting any projects, Roberts’ latest outfit is proof that she doesn’t need a press tour to deliver a lewk. As we await her next IG-worthy moment (which could drop any day now), channel her ‘70s-inspired co-ord with the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact Rixo dress and City Boots footwear are still available to shop — for now, that is.