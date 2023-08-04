In case you haven’t noticed, Emily Ratajkowski’s summer street style is superb this season. Whether she’s in a mini dress and sneakers combo or walking her dog Colombo in a utilitarian look straight out of Kim Possible (it’s her cargo pants that did it for us), EmRata seemingly has a stylish outfit for every activity. Most recently, while leaving the Sony Studio in New York City, Ratajkowski wore a printed Reformation dress with black boots. The combo was cute and simple, perfect for a day at the office where she recorded her latest High Low With EmRata podcast episode.

The aforementioned Ref number features ruffles, a scoop neckline, and an asymmetrical front slit. If you instantly fell in love with the piece, we tracked down her exact number for you to shop: the brand’s Liana Dress currently retails for $248. Should the price turn you off, consider this cost-per-wear argument: the dress is an easy wardrobe staple you can rock year round when styled correctly. For the warm weather months, it can be worn with sandals and heels. Once the temps start to drop, the romantic piece will look amazing with boots, flats, and sneakers. After all, EmRata already proved this dress works with a chic pair of black boots. For additional warmth, one could theoretically throw on a blazer or knit cardigan, too.

(+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

As for the rest of her key styling moments, the My Body author tapped into the quiet luxury trend with her accessories — opting for a pair of black oval sunglasses and a beige Prada shoulder bag. The model’s fiery auburn locks flowed behind her as she walked, perhaps even inspiring some of her fans to change up their hair color ahead of fall.

While most of us are still enjoying the highs of summer fashion, for those looking ahead to autumn, add EmRata’s dress to your shopping list. It’s a good piece to purchase and wear now, but also further down the line when the weather starts to cool down — just rock with your favorite fall jacket and knits.