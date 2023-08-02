You can’t deny that in the last several years there’s been a universal love for wearing sporty attire. From tenniscore to golfcore to this season’s popular pickleball-core, everyone wants to adopt the specific looks into their everyday wardrobe, whether or not they’re actually playing the game. The latest celeb to embrace this sartorial mindset is Emily Ratajkowski. On Aug. 1, the model went on a stroll in New York City while sporting a cropped Reebok French terry sweatshirt, a white miniskirt, and a pair of Reebok Club Cs — putting a pause on her love for more Y2K-inspired silhouettes by opting for a look straight out of a country club catalogue.

Ratajkowksi’s chic monochromatic outfit was giving major Princess Diana energy too, as the late royal was known for wearing athleisure items like biker shorts or a varsity jacket in her dressed-down, off-duty ensembles. EmRata accessorized her pieces with black-frame sunglasses, a white leather shoulder bag, and a medley of jewelry. The My Body author prepared for the fluctuating Big Apple weather (it’s cooler in the morning/night and hot in the afternoon) by adding a crop red tank underneath the terry sweatshirt. In line with that “I just left the gym” aesthetic, she wore her red hair in a messy bun with minimal makeup.

This all-white look is just the latest in EmRata’s impeccable line-up of summer ‘fits. The star has beat the heat in so many memorable pieces, from flirty mini dresses to baggy low-waisted pants to crop tops. Just last week she took her dog Colombo on a walk around Manhattan in a micro-mini frock from Guizio, paired with Sambas — every A-lister’s go-to city shoes as of late.

If you’re into EmRata’s latest tennis-inspired look, shop the pieces ahead to channel her vibe for the rest of summer.