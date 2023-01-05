New York City has been unusually warm, giving its residents the chance to ditch their puffers for lightweight trench coats and swapping sweaters for ankle-skimming dresses. This opportunity to shed the winter layers and show some skin in 50- to 60-degree weather wasn’t lost on Emily Ratajkowski, who was spotted out and about in the Big Apple on Jan. 4. The model and My Body author took advantage of the temps by rocking a miniskirt set from Coperni. Ratajkowski’s cropped jacket and coordinating bottoms featured faint stripe detailing and a built-in belt. She walked around sans outerwear, which is typically unheard of given that it’s the middle of winter.

The model paired the co-ords with knee-high black socks and New Balance sneakers, which gave the preppy look a more laid-back feel. Ratajkowski appeared to style her ensemble after a similar two-piece outfit that went down the Coperni Fall/Winter 2022 runway. In the actual show though, a model wore heels instead of sneakers. It seems the label’s miniskirt sets are quite popular with Hollywood’s top trendsetters and gaining steam amongst the model crowd. Back in March 2022, Bella Hadid rocked a similar sultry gray set from Coperni while arriving to L’avenue restaurant during Paris Fashion Week. She, too, opted for a pair of kicks in bright red instead of heels.

Ever since the viral Miu Miu skirt set entered everyone’s consciousness last year, it has reinvigorated people’s desires to channel the oh-so ‘90s look. Thus, it’s no surprise that even in 2023 celebrities like Ratajkowski are still embracing different variations of the style when the weather permits. Additionally, as you study her look from head to toe, you may even see that it’s giving Rachel Green vibes — the Friends character loved miniskirts! (It seems the ‘90s nostalgia that has permeated the fashion world in the last few seasons is also still thriving in the new year.)

Emrata’s exact set isn’t available to shop right now, but you can pick up similar patterned pieces from Coperni ahead. Then, style it out with knee-high socks and sneakers, or if you want a bit more coverage you can take inspo from Hadid’s look and rock with tights, too.