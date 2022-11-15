At this point, it’s safe to say sheer dresses have become a must have for celebrities and fashion girls. The trend has dominated the red carpet and the street style scene all throughout 2022, with savvy trendsetters proving that the barely-there garment can work for virtually any season. The latest A-lister to showcase this is Emily Ratajkowski, who took her sheer black dress out for a spin in New York City on Nov. 14. As of late, she loves the see-through LBD look — ICYMI, she wore an even more revealing fishnet gown from Tory Burch to W magazine’s 50th-anniversary celebration back in October.

This week, Ratajkowski attended a Swarovski holiday event and, of course, she dressed to the nines for the occasion. She arrived to the Mark Hotel in a halter-neck dress in the Carla style from Aya Muse’s Pre-Fall 2022 range. In addition to a semi-sheer panel at the bodice, the piece also featured an exposed back with a single strap and knee-high slits. The model then slipped into a pair of strappy high-heel sandals. As for accessories, she kept her jewelry to a minimum and wore a sparkling Millenia necklace from Swarovski, plus a single bracelet on her left wrist.

To see the model’s entire OOTD in action, take a look at the TikTok video that she recently shared on her social media account. It featured a cameo appearance from her supermodel friend Irina Shayk, who was at the Swarovski holiday party too.

Gotham/GC Images

For those who closely follow EmRata’s style, you will note that Aya Muse has been her go-to brand for years. (The model first wore a black, backless dress from the Australian brand in October 2020 while pregnant with her son — talk about high-fashion pregnancy style!). It seems like Ratajkowski is particularly fond of the label’s low-back, halter-neck silhouettes: In May 2021, she wore another LBD from Aya Muse, dubbed Electra, that closely resembled the style she wore earlier this week.

In short, Ratajkowski’s party outfit is evidence enough that the sheer dress trend is alive and well. To embrace the look for your next holiday event or a night out, scoop up her exact piece in the edit ahead. You can also shop more identical styles from the likes of SPELL and Danielle Guizio.