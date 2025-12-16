The year wouldn’t be complete without a fresh drop of Netflix’s Emily in Paris. The buzzy series is officially returning for its fifth season on December 18, arriving just in time for the holidays. And while fans are always eager to dissect the show’s bold onscreen wardrobes, the cast’s off-screen style continues to generate just as much conversation. Case in point: the stars touched down in Paris for the final stop of their press tour on December 15, stepping out in looks that were a major feast for the eyes.

Leading lady Lily Collins, alongside co-stars Ashley Park and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, arrived in what may be their strongest premiere looks yet. As the series has evolved over five seasons, so too has the trio’s red carpet confidence. Posing against a rich red backdrop that nodded to the holiday season, the actors delivered a coordinated moment that felt polished and unmistakably Parisian.

Lily Collins

Collins kicked off the evening in a dramatic Armani Privé gown. Since her character Emily will be spending time in Italy this season, so it was only fair that she wore an Italian designer as a nod to her onscreen persona’s storyline.

Styled by Andrew Mukamal (who works with Zoë Kravitz and Margot Robbie), Collins wore a crystal-embellished black gown with a plunging neckline and a gathered velvet bodice that formed a sculptural peplum silhouette. She completed the look with a statement diamond necklace and matching earrings from Cartier, along with sleek pumps by Italian luxury label Aquazzura. The overall effect was glamorous, confident, and holiday-ready.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ashley Park

Park also opted for an Italian designer, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana gown styled by Brad Goreski, the man behind Demi Moore’s best red carpet hits. The satin-and-lace sweetheart silhouette leaned into romance, pairing seamlessly with a diamond Chopard choker and Jimmy Choo heels.

In a bold finishing touch, Park matched her vibrant red hair to both her dress and the crimson backdrop.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Leroy-Beaulieu stayed true to her French roots in a sheer black lace dress and tights combination. Styled by Clément Lomellini, the Saint Laurent look featured a ruffled train that added subtle drama. The actor carried a brown fur coat in one hand that felt effortless. She is the walking definition of, how you say, je ne sais quoi.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lily Collins & Ashley Park

The three actors were all smiles as they stunned in their holiday-themed ensembles.

(+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images (+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The trio later joined the rest of the cast, Emily in Paris creator Darren Star, and Netflix’s CEO to celebrate.

BLANCA CRUZ/AFP/Getty Images