With a series as fashion-forward as Emily In Paris, it’s surprising that the Season 4 promo trail was relatively short and sweet. Apart from a few photo-calls and the official premieres for both parts, the show’s star, Lily Collins only attended a select few events before the new season hit Netflix on August 15. Instead, Collins scheduled a post-release press tour for Emily In Paris, which kickstarted in New York on September 16 — four days after Season 4 Part Two premiered.

For an early-morning appearance on The View, the fashion muse arrived at ABC studios in a burgundy suit set courtesy of Nina Ricci Fall/Winter 2024 — the creative director Harris Reed was behind Emily’s iconic striped jumpsuit from episode three (you know the one). She began the monochromatic moment with an oversized double-breasted blazer with matching straight-leg pants. Instead of the barely-there bralette seen on the runway, Collins opted for a black crop-top with a sleek V-neck neckline. From there, she continued the dark red theme with complementary patent leather pumps from Saint Laurent. Gold stud earrings and her wedding ring rounded out her first OOTD.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Just a few hours later, Collins made a pitstop at Good Morning America, where she confirmed Emily In Paris will return for Season 5. Before sharing the news live on-air, the A-lister posed for the paparazzi in another duo from Nina Ricci Fall/Winter 2024. In a similar dark merlot shade as the aforementioned suit, Collins styled two croc-embossed pieces, starting with a cropped long-sleeve top. She paired the plunging top with the coordinating high-rise midi skirt adorned with a ruched side embellishment. Just like her previous one-color look, Collins chose minimalistic accessories, including the ankle-strap Saint Laurent heels.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

For her final OOTD, Collins ditched her Nina Ricci numbers for a surprisingly casual co-ord. While out and about in Hudson Square, the multi-hyphenate looked effortlessly cool in the same V-neck crop top from earlier in the day, layered underneath a black blazer. She dressed the timeless topper down with low-waisted jeans in a light-wash finish. Then, Collins took cues from Jennifer Lawrence, Dua Lipa, and Dakota Johnson (just to name a few) by wearing the famous mesh ballet flats from Alaïa. She chose the divisive slip-ons in black — a celebrity-favorite tint, no doubt. Finally, a top-handle mini bag from Cartier completed her anti-Emily ensemble.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Since Emily In Paris has only been out for a few days, there’s a chance Collins will deliver more press tour outfits in the coming days. So, keep your eye out for more quick appearances from the celeb.