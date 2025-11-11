Demi Moore is seemingly busier than ever. In between celebrating being named one of Glamour’s 2025 Women of the Year and attending the super exclusive LACMA Gala, she’s still managing to make the rounds to promote her newest project. The Paramount+ TV series, Landman, is set to premiere its second season this weekend, so naturally, Moore stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on November 10 in New York — with her tiny dog Pilaf — to catch up on all things. On her way inside, the Oscar-nominated actor was spotted in a sneak peek of her latest rule-breaking late night look: an all-white Tom Ford suit...in the middle of November.

If Tom Ford creative director, Haider Ackermann signed off on wearing white after Labor Day, then we’re totally on board, too. Moore’s monochromatic pantsuit was initially shown on the fall 2025 runway, but in a slightly darker shade. While the original version was more of a beige tone, the ensemble was styled with a royal blue blouse underneath on both the runway and on Moore. And it’s easy to understand why The Substance actor and her longtime stylist Brad Goreski, decided to break up her uniform suit with a jewel-toned top. Just take one look at the fall/winter 2025 runways — Tom Ford and Saint Laurent to name a few — to explain this season’s opulent color trend. If there’s anything that Moore has proven through her fashion choices throughout the years, it’s that she isn’t afraid to try something new and take a risk.

XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

And honestly? We’re really glad that she did. The Ghost actor looked really special for her after-hours guest spot — which was a celebration in more ways than one. She shared that this week was not only Pilaf’s birthday, but it’s also her own. When asked by Stephen Colbert to reflect on this past year, the Scorpio replied: “I just feel that this is an amazing time and anybody who thinks that getting older means life is less, is sadly mistaken,” she said.

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Just one day earlier, Moore was out with Pilaf, again, this time heading to PaleyFest NY 2025 to screen the upcoming drama series alongside her fellow co-stars. We hope to see many more boundary-pushing outfits from Moore (and Pilaf, of course) soon.