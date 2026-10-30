Following the lead of stars like Daisy Edgar-Jones, Zendaya, and Margot Robbie, Elle Fanning has officially entered the method dressing chat. The actor has been one to watch on the red carpet for some time, but her latest role just might be inspiring her most memorable fashion moments yet. It’s only the beginning for The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping press looks, but Elle Fanning has already proven she’s not messing around when it comes to her Effie Trinket-coded couture.

Kicking off the tour on Wednesday, Oct. 28, Fanning appeared for a London event in a custom Vivienne Westwood by Andreas Kronthaler skirt suit. With its sharp tailoring, embellishments, and rosette-like fascinator, the look felt like a more whimsical take on high tea dressing. But later in the day, she went peak method in surrealist balletcore from Robert Wun’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection — complete with a double bodice, floor-length tutu, and headpiece that featured a ballerina figure dancing in front of a mirror.

This isn’t exactly Fanning’s first foray into the method dressing trend. For her role in the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, the actor leaned into themes of the ‘60s and ‘70s — the era in which the movie mostly took place — with a series of trench coats, relaxed suits, and bow-trimmed dresses. For the soon-to-be-released Hunger Games prequel, in which she plays a younger version of Elizabeth Banks’ eccentric Capitol escort, she’s once again working with stylist Samantha McMillen to channel the character’s theatrical aesthetic. And together, these two aren’t holding back. Ahead, take a look at the epic moments Fanning made launching her latest press tour, and check back for more to be added, leading up to the film’s Nov. 20 premiere.

Custom Valentino

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On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the actor continued the London leg of her press tour in another pink ensemble, a custom Valentino couture skirt suit with pleated ruffle trim, a white bow collar, and 3D butterfly motif gloves and hat.

Robert Wun Fall/Winter 2026

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An appropriate choice for the location, Fanning wore British designer Robert Wun for a fan screening in London. With its sculpted corset bodice, voluminous tulle skirt, and elaborate headpiece, the actor looked almost identical to the designer’s Fall/Winter 2026 Couture version — except she swapped out the clunkier shoes with a pair of delicate Aquazzura heels.

Custom Vivienne Westwood

A true fashion darling, the star donned a custom suit by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood as the first look for her press tour. With its classic floral motif and crystal butterflies, bows, and insects, this was high society dressing at its finest.