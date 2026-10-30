As a bona fide pop star, Dua Lipa has made sexy dressing part of her brand. From music videos to red carpets to on-stage moments, the British singer often chooses skin-baring ensembles — think thigh-high slits, micro-minis, plunging necklines, and lots and lots of lingerie-inspired dressing. But lately she’s been embracing a whole new side of her fashion persona, one that seems to be heavily influenced by her close relationship with Chanel’s Artistic Director, Matthieu Blazy. And her latest look at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards just may be the best example of this shift yet. Dua Lipa’s Chanel suit from the label’s Chanel Fall/Winter 2027 Couture collection is an artistic expression of high-society dressing, cementing the singer the ultimate brand muse for its modern era.

Taking place at NYC’s MoMA on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 29, the annual gala grew stars like Cynthia Erivo, Rosalía, A$AP Rocky, and more to honor groundbreaking figures in fashion, technology, art, and entertainment. Blazy was one of this year’s award recipients, so it’s fitting that his muse would be in attendance — and dressed in a look that best represents his take on Chanel’s signature codes, including ladylike silhouettes, highly embellished surfaces, and a minimalist color palette.

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A notably more conservative look for the “Training Season” singer, Lipa’s high-neck, hip length jacket and below-the-knee pencil skirt is a nod to the fashion house’s signature skirt suits from the ‘50s and ‘60s, as well as its detailed beadwork and embroidery from the ‘20s and ‘30s. Its richly textured surface exemplifies the botanical fairytale inspiration the Fall 2026 collection was centered around. And while many of the details of Lipa’s look feel like a couture spin on the “ladies who lunch” aesthetic that put Chanel on the map, there are a few touches that bring it into the present. The exaggerated finishes, including a nest-like hat, add Blazy’s trademark whimsy, while the performer’s pearl anklets and smoky makeup play into her signature sexy side.

And while Dua Lipa’s fiery matching set from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2027 show is from a different Chanel collection (Cruise 2027), it featured a lot of similar themes and elements — the dimensional texture, intricate beading, and more covered-up silhouette specifically. Is this the end of the singer’s sexy era? Not likely, but considering her status as a Chanel muse, expect a lot more ladylike looks to come.