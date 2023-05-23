The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival ends on May 27, so now’s the time for all those attending to pull out the fashion stops. And while some, like Lily-Rose Depp, wore a vintage Chanel dress to make a sartorial impact, others — a lot of others — tapped into the ever-popular “naked” look. Indeed, several stars leaned into the sheer outfits trend at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, including Julia Fox who wore not one, not two, but three transparent garments this week. The Uncut Gems actor is known for taking risks with her style (remember her towel dress?), so this bold move was fitting for her.

As for the other stars who jumped on the see-through garment bandwagon, Irina Shayk most recently mesmerized the crowd in a Gucci bralette and underwear combination. She wore the pieces underneath a plain black mesh slip and blazer as her party look, proving her barely-there outfit worked as soirée attire. If you like this idea, but can’t fully picture yourself in exposed undergarments at your friend’s rooftop birthday party, perhaps check out Alessandra Ambrosio’s look instead. Her semi-sheer dress featured long-sleeves and a turtleneck design that provided more coverage compared to a mesh slip.

But whether you choose to adopt the naked lewk into your own wardrobe or not, you’ll have fun seeing how the stars confidently rocked it on the red carpet. Check out their styles ahead.

Irina Shayk

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Conde Nast

Shayk attended a party hosted by British Vogue and Chopard in a Gucci Fall/Winter 2023 look. She accessorized with jewelry from Chopard.

Julia Fox

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR

Fox wore a glass-like top with a voluminous white skirt to the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party. It appears the actor is loving the see-through aesthetic at Cannes, as she also wore a Nicolas Jebran dress and this plastic-like gown on the red carpet this week.

Hari Nef

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nef wore a floor-sweeping couture look from Fendi.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Ambrosio wore a long-sleeve semi-sheer black gown on the red carpet to the Killers Of The Flower Moon premiere.

Izabel Goulart

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Goulart matched the Cannes red carpet in her LaQuan Smith gown. It featured a mesh bodysuit-like design with a mermaid silhouette.

Jessica Wang

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Wang wore a similar red gown from LaQuan Smith while walking the red carpet for the premiere of Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine).