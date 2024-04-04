Dua Lipa is a woman of many skills — she can write an earworm like few others on earth — but her true passion is clearly travel. Her penchant for exotic trips have become a joke between the “Training Season” singer and her legion of fans for awhile, part on Instagram caption quips and funny one-liners on her lifestyle podcast. Even when Lipa’s hard at work, though, she can’t help bit channel vacation vibes into her everyday look. On a blustery April day in London, Lipa’s red nail polish is more than a striking, near-exact match her vibrant, fiery hair color — it’s sneaking a bit of joyous summertime energy into a her cold weather-friendly outfit.

Only a hint of the cherry-red polish color was visible as Lipa made her way through London to promotional appointments for her upcoming album, Radical Optimism, but a bit of thumbnail is all that’s necessary to appreciate the warm, nearly-neon shade. The overcast U.K. skies and the green leather trench coat that falls past her knees makes the manicure — her hair color, too, for that matter — appear extra-bright. In a way, the pops of red against the moody weather and Lipa’s cool-toned outfit reflects the theme of her album title.

(+) Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Interestingly, Lipa’s nails have seen some pretty significant changes over the past few years. In 2020, 2021, and even 2022, the star favored long, square-shaped acrylics or gel extensions, usually adorned with bold, intricate nail art. It wasn’t uncommon to see her wearing tie-dye tips, neon smiley faces, or even 3D designs on her manicures, often changing them up a few times in the same month. These days, though, she seems to be into a more demure approach. She’s been spotted in silvery chromes and low-key nude polishes most recently, and they’re almost always applied over her short, natural nails.

The shorter, more natural look is a decidedly trendy one, favored by plenty of Lipa’s fellow stars, including Eva Mendes, Keke Palmer, and Taylor Swift. Lipa’s usually one to forge her own aesthetic path, but it’s hard to resist a manicure craze this chic and easy.