Even if you’re not super into game shows, the one Keke Palmer hosts, Password, is worth watching if for no other reason than to scope out her consistently cool hair, makeup, and manicures. With every new episode that airs on NBC, Palmer is decked out in a different, completely on-trend outfit with a fresh beauty look to match. Even her promotional photos for the season are brimming with spring and summer inspiration — including Palmer’s brown chrome nails in a new set of just-released images. Not only is the color right on the money for spring’s top color trend — anything inspired by nature or in an earthy palette is huge right now — but the prismatic glazed effect will make you fall in love with the holographic finish craze all over again.

In the new photos, everything about Palmer’s look is worth recreating, though the nails are truly something special. Her hair is full and bouncy with tight spiral curls and a pretty cinnamon-brown shade, while her manicure is a perfect color match to her chocolate suede mini-skirt. The chrome trend absolutely ruled through 2022 and 2023, and just when you thought it was gone for her, here’s the Big Boss herself to reignite it.

Though she’s often spotted with long, square-shaped nails — and extremely popular choice at the moment — this time around, Palmer opted for a slightly shorter length with a rounded almond structure for a softer feel. It’s extremely aligned with the back-to-nature feel that’s ruling spring beauty trends, and feels both subtle and statement-making all at once.

Part of what makes Palmer such a beloved entertainer in so many different arenas is her endless versatility and ability to aesthetically adapt, so the glazed nails didn’t stick around for too long. It looks like she trades them out for every new episode of her show, and she’s already cycled through tons of other rising manicure trends, like fashion-forward clashing patterns and decorated French tips.

Her bubbly personality and infectious energy are worth watching for alone, but the endless inspo just takes it to another level.