By now, Dua Lipa’s just as known for her high-flying, always-on-the-go lifestyle as she is her music — which is really saying something consider the caliber of pop earworms she’s producing these days. Lipa’s non-stop jet-setting has become a beloved Internet meme, with stans and casual fans alike joking that the “Houdini” singer is incapable of staying in one place for longer than a single weekend. But she’s focused on more than just changing her luxe scenery — the past several months have been filled with quite a few aesthetic switch-ups as well, hair included. Lipa’s blonde bob, for example, was the third hair color she debuted in 2023. The daring cut and platinum shade might have been created for her role in the upcoming spy movie Argylle, but it’s just another instance of Lipa’s willingness to keep pushing the envelope.

Fans knew Lipa had a dramatically different appearance in the movie thanks to the production’s early stills, but the wig couldn’t fully be appreciated until the star dropped new behind-the-scenes close-up shots from her hair and makeup screen tests. In the never-before-seen photos posted to her Instagram account, Lipa’s in-character look included choppy, shoulder-length waves and a strong, swooping side-bang.

The color is on the warmer end of platinum, with a trendy root shadow along the hairline for a more natural look. Acclaimed hairstylist Luke Hersheson created Lipa’s on-screen style, while that striking blue eye makeup comes came courtesy of Lisa Eldridge.

Of course, dedicate Lipa fans — Lipanators? — know that this look is a rather familiar one. When the singer first kicked off her decade-defining Future Nostalgia era, she did so with a bright blonde hair color, complete with intentionally dark roots and a significantly shorter length.

The details on Lipa’s exact role are still under wraps until the film’s Feb. 1 release, but early teasers suggest she’s a glamorous, seductive secret agent type — which makes the bombshell hair-makeup pairing a perfect choice. Based on the little bits of lace visible around her temples, it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn she rips her wig off mid-scene to reveal an entirely new style and color beneath.

If Argylle’s mysterious trailers and promotional campaigns weren’t enough to pique your interest, Lipa’s on-screen glam certainly will.