Admittedly, Evan Potts didn’t know much about astrology when he started designing the cosmic cocktail menu for Tiger and Peacock, an ethereal bar on the rooftop of The Memphian in Memphis, Tennessee. So, being the clever Libra that he is, Potts and his team consulted a book called “The Mixology of Astrology” to help inform the menu, translating personality traits into cocktail characteristics. The result? Something earthy and rich with Old Forester Rye for Taurus, a floral and spontaneous cocktail made with a small-batch moonshine for Gemini, a mysterious and strong rum tipple for Scorpios, and so on.

A hand painted mural of the night sky, complete with astrology symbols, that was designed by local artist Jennifer Church helps set the scene in the Memphis bar, plus the hotel has an “Astrological Overnight” package that comes with a personalized zodiac gift from local boutique Paradox at Peco and stargazing on the terrace with the guidance of an expert from The Memphis Museum of Science & History.

Bar-goers at Tiger and Peacock typically start by ordering a drink that aligns with their star chart, says Potts, the director of food and beverage at The Memphian. “Then a lot of people keep coming back until they’ve tried all 12,” he says.

This Southern establishment isn’t the first to go the star route with its offerings and ambiance – and likely won’t be the last. The astrology cocktail trend that’s taking over the bar and restaurant scene these days includes zodiac-based menus, tarot speakeasies, and mystical drinks served with sprigs of smoking sage or inspired by birth stones.

Ready to leave your cocktail order to the stars above? Ahead, seven more astrology-focused spots to imbibe.

SKY at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas: Kihavah Huravalhi Island Baa Atoll, Maldives

Stargaze at the heavens from paradise at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, which is located on a private island in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and is outfitted with an overwater observatory. The resort’s Sky Bar serves Champagne and custom zodiac cocktails and the roof is decorated with an astronomical light installation. Guests can stargaze on plush daybeds and get an up-close glimpse of constellations through the observatory’s powerful telescope. The hotel’s “Sky Guru” is on deck to help navigate the night sky over the Indian Ocean.

Arcano at Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo: Panama City, Panama

Arcano is shrouded in mystery. The intimate speakeasy holds a stash of 80 specialty rums, and is hidden behind a library shelf on the top floor of Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo. Guests who aren’t members need a reservation and to secure a passcode through the hotel’s Whatsapp. Once inside, mixologists will read your tarot cards to help determine which craft cocktail is in your very near future.

The Red Barber: Denver, Colorado

The zodiac cocktail menu has a way of sparking conversation at The Red Barber, a whimsical rooftop bar at Denver’s Catbird Hotel, says Allegra Wolff, director of food and beverage. That’s a good thing because the hotel — a cute boutique extended stay — is a place where visitors from around the world mingle with locals. The menu includes a gin and lavender cocktail for Virgo, a habanero tequila riff on a margarita for Cancer, and a rum and passion fruit drink for Leo, to name a few. Of course, all signs can enjoy the Rosé, which rotates flavors.

618: Freehold Borough, New Jersey

The lovely thing about the 12-cocktail zodiac menu at 618 is that it also shows compatible signs. That’s to say something like the “Aquarius of Sudden Change” vodka cocktail with lemon, lavender butterfly tea and Champagne may also appeal to Leo and Saggitarius. Because there are no limits to your taste buds.

Quartz: Phoenix, Arizona

At Quartz, a new bar in downtown Phoenix, a rainbow of artistic cocktails are inspired by the 12 birthstones and crafted with ingredients sourced from around the world. The deep red Garnet Guru is concocted with sour pom seeds and sparkling Lambrusco. The Anahata Emerald is an herbal and spiced remake of the Midori Sour, with melon, kiwi, and mint chutney and Once in a Sapphire Moon is made with a blue plum brandy and yuzu sake.

Madison On Park: San Diego, California

Forget a maraschino cherry or lime wedge. The Queen of Crowns cocktail at Madison on Park is served with a tarot card and crystal. The drink comes with a brief reading when it’s set down, but you’re also given a guidebook to explore your reading further. As for the cocktail? It’s made with an amethyst crystal-infused You and Yours Sunday Gin, as well as peach and fennel seed liqueurs and butterfly pea flower that turns it a pretty shade of purple. It’s also cleansed with Palo Santo.

Topside Roof Deck At Lido House: Newport Beach, California

Signature cocktails rotate with the astrological seasons at Topside Roof Deck at Lido House. For instance, during Saggitarius season, the featured cocktail is the “Sailor’s Grog,” made with rum, Scotch whisky, ube banana chai syrup, and Meyer lemon. Much like a Sag, the dynamic drink is curious and adaptable.