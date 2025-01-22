As fans of the coquette aesthetic know, the bow trend dominated the catwalk during the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Shortly after its runway resurgence, the feminine motif also made waves at the 2023 Met Gala, as well as the 2024 Emmy Awards. And on Jan. 21, just as the craze was beginning to calm down, Julia Fox revived it in the most extravagant way. While promoting her upcoming horror film, PRESENCE, Fox styled an oversized hair bow atop her new platinum blonde pixie. So, take it from Fox: Bows are back, and bigger than ever.

After taping an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fox was snapped by the paparazzi outside the SoHo studios. The fashion muse donned an all-black ensemble, starting with a leather corset in a subtle peplum silhouette. To combat the freezing temps in NYC, Fox layered a cropped puffer jacket overtop. Then, she gave her corset a professional feel with an ankle-length wool skirt, adorned with cascading buttons. The one-color theme continued onto her accessories, including pointy pumps and a patent leather shoulder bag. If you look closely enough, you’ll see a life-size Mary Jane ballet flat was embedded into her purse’s finish.

Now, a moment for her now-viral headpiece. In lieu of any jewelry, Fox wore an enormous hair bow atop the crown of her head. The exaggerated addition felt runway-worthy as the cinched piece descended to her shoulders. It’s unclear whether or not this was a DIY situation. Regardless, with a street style look this stellar, her fashion month ‘fits are sure to be legendary.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Like many A-listers, Fox isn’t a stranger to the bow bandwagon. Some of her most memorable street style moments spotlight a ribbon or two, including the plunging white Willy Chavarria bodysuit she wore to the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 show in Feb. ‘24. In addition to a perfectly-tied bow at the center of her waist, the all-white ‘fit also featured an elongated train, ruffled sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a cloud-like hat. A month earlier, on Jan. 3, Fox was photographed in Miami in balletcore-inspired bows, which acted as nipple pasties. The icon wore a barely-there sheer bralette, bedecked with two aforementioned baby pink bows. She paired the lingerie with lacy bloomers. Then, Fox upped the ballet-ready vibes with lug-soled ivory ballet flats and a pearl wristlet, both from Simone Rocha.

(+) Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images (+) DAME / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

All this to say? Fox’s aesthetic proves the detail is here to stay. So, if you’re ever in need of some bow inspo, you know where to look.