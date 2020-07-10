Salvatore Ferragamo's Magic Of Silk Capsule Collection Is A Maximialist's Dream

Summer is the time to take your wardrobe to new heights. Bright colors, busy patterns, and lightweight fabrics deserve a spot in every warm-weather rotation. If you needed any motivation to get out of a monochromatic rut, Salvatore Ferragamo's Magic Of Silk capsule collection is the incredibly luxe curation that'll do just that. The Italian luxury house has deep-rooted expertise in silk goods, and the fairytale feel of its new dreamscape prints will have you playing dress up for a make-believe vacation immediately.

Originally an independent shoe designer in the '20s, the Italian house has come to be synonymous with luxury thanks to both its crafted leather — and yes, fine silks. As such, Ferragamo's latest capsule is an ode to the buttery soft material with its Magic Of Print Capsule silk capsule. The curation, which is made for the maximalists among us, is wrapped in bustling floral prints dripping in lively color palettes, all scattered with some of the brand's mainstay details.

"The collection is characterized by a patchwork of iconic elements from the Maison’s silk heritage, such as felines, flowers, shoes, butterflies, elephants and sultans, amidst dreams of the Orient and enchanted flora," according to a press release.

The capsule also features several small leather goods and a selection of ready to wear pieces.

Birds in paradise, hydrangeas, humming birds, and hunting cheetahs are just a few signature Ferragamo touches emblazoned throughout its latest collection.

Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo

Ferragamo is long revered for its fine handbags, and the latest drop contains four leather pieces to ogle over. Its signature Gancini (its trademark logo motif of a backwards horseshoe) small top handle bag gets a face lift with a new blue and green silk print, $2,200. Then, both the staple Ferragamo Boxyx ($2,500) and Studio Bag ($2,700) silhouettes have been wrapped in a pink-hued floral print. And to match your wallet to your arm candy, the brand's Continental wallet also gets a new botanical upgrade for $795. Each print is complimented by silk scarves in both small square ($395) and large stole shapes ($475) as well as long twillies made to compliment the new bag, as is a reversible waist belt displaying the House's double monogram symbol for $550.

Salvatore Ferragamo Salvatore Ferragamo

The silky scarf print is also reiterated on a number of shoes and ready to wear pieces, including a wrap dress and a matching pajama-style top and pant. Explore the full capsule, ahead.

