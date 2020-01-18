So you've got a session with your hairstylist coming up soon on your calendar, and you're itching to make a change — like, a really major one. The problem is, you're a bit nervous about taking the plunge and you're in search of worthy inspiration to push you to actually go for a big chop. It's a rough spot to be in, especially when short hair tends to have a reputation of being hard to pull off, and even tougher to style. To help turn the tides, look to the slew of very stylish celebrities who have gone before you and bring one of these pixie haircut ideas to your salon. Problem solved.

The thing you'll notice right off the bat when considering a pixie, is that there's plenty more than one way to wear the look. A choppy cut with lots of wispy layers? You bet. Ultra-cropped with cute face-framing fringe? Yep. Don't want to part with some maneuverable length? Don't have to.

You'll also find that each of the cuts can be much more versatile than they get credit for, easily adapting from full-bodied bedhead texture to sleek and super-polished. Simply make sure you've got the right styling products on hand to help — and don't worry, the hard work's been done for you because they've already been rounded up ahead (along with all the pixie inspo you could ever need).