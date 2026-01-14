Demi Moore’s four-decade-long career is stacked with impressive film roles — and equally standout hairstyles to match. To refresh your memory with a few standout moments: A bowl cut pixie in 1989’s Ghost, a headline-making buzz cut in 1997’s G.I. Jane, and most recently, her signature waist-length, jet-black waves that have solidified her spot on every red carpet best beauty looks list. While Moore has become known for her extra-long dark hair, it’s her fearlessness to make bold changes to get into character and innate understanding of how hair can help tell their story that make her the perfect choice for Kérastase’s new global brand ambassador.

On Jan. 13, the luxury hair care brand announced that the Golden Globe Award winner will serve as the face of its upcoming campaigns, starting with the revamped Chronologiste collection. The news was shared with alongside new black-and-white images of Moore shot in New York by the iconic photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh. No doubt a sneak peek of what’s to come.

“I am truly honored to join the Kérastase family as their Global Brand Ambassador. My life has been shaped by love, growth, and new experiences — and my hair has been with me through it all,” Moore says in a press release. “I believe there’s a unique energy in hair; it carries our experiences, our confidence, and our individuality. For me, there’s a real freedom in letting your hair simply be itself and allowing it to tell your story. That, to me, is what beauty is all about — being authentic and embracing who you are. I can’t wait to share my new Kérastase chapter with you all.”

The Substance star joins Kérastase’s impressive ambassador roster, which also includes Sydney Sweeney, Yang Mi, and Ebonee Davis.