She might be one of our most regal living actors, but make no mistake: Michelle Yeoh’s got range. While films like Crazy Rich Asians and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon lean in to her innate elegance, lest we forget, this is the woman who played more than a dozen Evelyn Wangs in Everything Everywhere All At Once — and earned the Academy Award for Best Actress for doing so. Now the Malaysian movie star is back in her multi-character bag, this time donning several wigs, including a pastel-pink bob and rock-and-roll shag, in Sean Baker’s new short film, Sandiwara.

Set primarily in a fluorescent food court in Penang, Malaysia, the 10-minute movie tells the intersecting story of five individuals, all played by Yeoh. They include a catchphrase-quipping food influencer (in the aforementioned pink micro bob) and the shag-wearing server, who opens the film biking through the city on her way to work. The other personas are an icy food critic with a heavily-coiffed ‘do that might best be described as “Thatcheresque,” a glamorous chanteuse with orchids in her highly-teased hair, and a hardworking chef.

The short, which premiered on Feb. 20, was made as part of fashion brand Self-Portrait’s residency program, which supports projects made by independent creators. Though the film is tied to a brand, Baker didn’t feel tied to any specific messaging, telling Variety, “Television is such a machine and commercial spots are obviously not yours whatsoever as the director — this fashion world is the only place where it feels like I’m making one of my films.”

Self-Portrait founder Han Chong told the publication that the stylish short goes “much deeper than just fashion… Especially when we have Michelle and Sean, I didn’t want to restrict them with a fashion film. The whole idea is tell a story of my hometown — the culture, the emotion.” As anyone who has watched the film can attest: Mission accomplished.