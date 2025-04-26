Demi Moore has yet to have a dull moment in her four-decade-long career, but 2025 has been one of her biggest and brightest years to date. With her Academy Award-nominated role in The Substance, she won over an entirely new generation of fans who are transfixed by her presence — and that includes her flawless fashion and beauty choices. Take her waist-length dark hair, for example, a look Moore been synonymous with since the early 2000s. However, some of her best-ever hair moments were created long before then. From bowl cuts to bouncy bobs, the actor has a more storied hair history than some might think, so we’re taking a trip back through time to reveal the past looks that have punctuated her beauty evolution up until this point.

As a member of the Brat Pack, the St. Elmo’s Fire star’s career-defining hairstyles began as early as 1985, but it was her pixie cut in Ghost years later that cemented her as a true style star. From there, she made waves (literally waist-length mermaid waves) with looks that ranged from pretty ponytails to prom updos before she landed on her most signature style, which she’ll still switch up from time to time. So if you only know Moore for her iconic Cher-like hair, keep reading to see all the other stunning lengths, textures, and styles she’s worn throughout the years to get inspired for your next look.

Bowl Cut Pixie, 1989

MediaPunch/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Moore’s complete look in the 1990 film Ghost — her clay splattered overalls, crisp oxford shirts, and of course her bowl cut pixie — is still one of the most memorable cinematic looks to date. And of course she pulled off the haircut in real life, too.

Blonde Ambition, 1990

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

The actor had a Madonna-inspired hair moment in 1990, with short, blonde, windswept curls that channel the Material Girl’s Marilyn Monroe-coded era.

Buzz Cut, 1996

Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

For her memorable role in G.I. Jane, Moore buzzed her head and proudly showed off her stunning new shorn style at red carpet events like her Striptease premiere in 1996.

Curly Bob, 1993

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Moore’s curly bob from the early ‘90s inspired the the kind styles we’re seeing on stars like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid today.

Blunt Lob, 1999

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Before she was fully committed to the ultra-long hair life, Moore wore her thick, lustrous dark hair in a collarbone-grazing lob.

Perky Ponytail, 2003

L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

The Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle star attended a movie premiere in 2003 in a chic, yet signature Y2K look that included a tunic top over jeans and a swingy, perky ponytail that was so youthful.

Asymmetrical Updo, 2010

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Moore topped off her nude, ruffled Atelier Versace dress at the 2010 Oscars with an equally soft and romantic asymmetrical updo secured with a sparkling clip in back.

Top Knot, 2016

Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2016 SAG Awards, the Blind star wore her waist-length hair all tied up in a braided top knot with delicate, face-framing tendrils.

Side-Swept Mermaid Waves, 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Proof that wearing your long hair loose can still be so versatile, Moore stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet in 2019 with dramatic side-swept waves cascading over her right shoulder.

Waist-Length “Cher” Hair, 2023

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

There are endless examples of Moore’s signature, sleek Cher-like hair since the early 2003, but her stick-straight, glossy Donatella-inspired style from the 2023 CFDA Awards is one of the best to date.

Spiky Bun, 2024

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2024 Academy Museum Gala, the Landman star switched up her go-to long, loose hair with a spiky, center-parted bun that paired perfectly with her open-back Prada gown.

Hair Bow, 2025

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Moore gave the coquette trend a try when she accessorized her half-up hair with an oversized black bow at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Awards.