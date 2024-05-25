Not since Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette has a celebrity pet/parent duo been as embraced by the fashion world as Demi and Pilaf Moore. With a total of nine dogs living under her roof currently, the actor, producer, and long-time style star is a vocal animal welfare advocate. But her 1.5 pound chihuahua is the lucky one who’s been jet setting all over the globe, tagging along with Demi everywhere from Paris Fashion Week to Cannes Film Festival and beyond. But don’t call the itty-bitty pup Demi’s accessory. “She’s a star,” the Feud actor told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert during a February 2024 appearance. “The truth is, I am her accessory.”

Due to her small size and fragility, Pilaf travels best snuggled up close to her human companion — in a custom Max Mara sling, of course. And that’s not the only high fashion gift she’s been given. Couture collars, Chopard necklaces, and Gucci hats are all a part of the petite pooch’s ever-growing wardrobe. Still though, when she’s attending fashion shows, film festivals, and TV appearances, Demi’s furry friend lets her human be the better dressed. Instead, she typically arrives sans vêtements.

Pilaf (nicknamed “mouse”) has amassed nearly 21,000 followers on Instagram and has made a ton of A-list friends in her three short years on this planet. So far she’s been lucky to hang out with celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Debbie Harry, Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Allen White, as well as fashion elite including Carolina Herrera’s creative director Wes Gordon, Dior Homme/Fendi Artistic Director Kim Jones, and designer Pierpaolo Piccioli (she’s even befriended his pup, Miranda).

With her tiny stature, and signature tongue-out expression, she makes an impression everywhere she goes, so we can continue to expect to see her all over the world with her chic companion (especially since Demi has so many new and exciting projects). In the meantime, we’ve listed some of the two’s most memorable fashion moments to date — from sitting front row at the most anticipated runways to stopping by high-end pop-ups and more.

Royal Ascot, June 2023

For the annual racing event, Demi donned a turquoise dress and sculptural hat, while Pilaf was comfy in a coordinating ivory sling.

Paris Fashion Week, June 2023

Pilaf skipped the Dior menswear show, but later she posed with Demi in a bejeweled bowtie from by fashion house.

Milan Fashion Week, September 2023

At the Versace Spring/Summer 2024, Pilaf rubbed elbows (paws?) with fashion elite, including Miranda Piccioli, the four-legged friend of Valentino’s former Creative Director.

Brunello Cucinelli Dinner, October 2023

Pilaf befriended celebrities like Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola at dinner for Brunello Cucinelli, who designed Demi’s embroidered skirt suit.

CFDA Awards, November 2023

At the 2023 CFDA Awards, Demi and Pilaf hung backstage with honoree Wes Gordon, who designed her silver Carolina Herrera dress.

SiriusXM’s Town Hall, January 2024

The in-demand chihuahua arrived to the NYC events with Demi, who sported a chic windowpane suit by Carolina Herrera.

SNL After Party, January 2024

Riding sidecar in her custom Max Mara sling, Pilaf accompanied Demi to SNL’s afterparty following the show, which was hosted by Dakota Johnson.

Good Morning America, February 2024

While attending press for her role in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, a white booted Demi dropped by Good Morning America with her tiny pup in tow.

The Late Show, February 2024

The itty-bitty pooch didn’t simply sit in the green room while Demi (dressed in a tuxedo jacket dress with lace insets and sheer tights) chatted with host Stephen Colbert, she got some screen time, too.

Post Academy Awards, March 2024

Pilaf may have missed the ceremony, but she snuggled up with Demi (who wore a chic tracksuit) for a little post-event recovery.

The Frankie Shop Pop-Up, April 2024

The duo, who love taking shopping trips, stopped by The Frankie Shop’s LA pop-up, where she tried on an ankle-length jacket and Oliver Peoples sunglasses.

Gucci Cruise Show, May 2024

Sitting front row alongside fellow fashion superstars like Debbie Harry and Kate and Lila Moss, Demi and Pilaf soaked in all the style at the Gucci Cruise show in London.

Cannes Film Festival, May 2024

Pilaf curled up with Demi — who wore a Del Core dress, Chopard jewels, and BY FAR flats — during a press event at the French film festival.