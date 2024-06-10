When you’ve been in the spotlight for as long as Demi Moore, do red carpets still feel like work obligations? Or are they more like a fun errand or get-together you get to do while dressed up in some of the season’s best garments? Moore’s megawatt smile and easy charm seem to suggest she’s still loving it several decades in — but celebrities can still long for beach days even at wildly lavish celebrations, right? At the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of ‘80s pop culture documentary “Brats,” Moore’s long, wavy hair and nautical white outfit served up serious seaside glamour without ever having to step foot on the shoreline. The celebrated actor is no stranger to lush curls and waves, of course, but this particular hair-manicure-clothing combination might be ultimate summertime essential.

Moore arrived at the film’s red carpet premiere dressed in a white deconstructed Schiaparelli suit from the brand’s SS24 RTW collection, complete with gleaming gold hardware. Her waist-length raven hair was left loose and flowing, styled in tight waves and curls for an undeniably mermaid-like effect — which is only heightened by her signature center-part. With her hair texture relaxed and beachy — her waves glossed to look truly reflective — Moore looks equally ready for a luxe oceanfront dinner as she does the film festival. Really, the only accessory she’s missing is her adorable, go-everywhere dog, Pilaf.

(+) Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Moore didn’t stop there, though. To keep the summery vibe going, the movie star opted for a bright, cherry popsicle-red lacquer applied over her short, natural nails. They’re a brilliant pop of color against her white-on-white outfit, and just so happen to be a perfect match for the red carpet itself.

Celebrity hairstylist Hos Hounkpatin is the creative behind Moore’s beachy, bombshell waves, a style that seems to be one of his specialties. Everyone from Jessica Alba to Kaia Gerber and Joan Smalls have opted for the look under Hounkpatin’s expert care — and surely several others will want the same treatment after seeing it on Moore.

The fun of Moore’s look is just how versatile it is, which is so key for the summer season. With the warm weather in full swing, there’s truly no telling where the day or night might take you. This hairstyle, though, is ready for absolutely anything.