Saturday Night Live delivered a fashion-forward surprise over the weekend. Not only did Lily Allen return to the show as musical guest for the first time in 18 years, but one of her performances also featured an unexpected cameo from Dakota Johnson. During Allen’s performance of “Madeline,” a track from her latest album West End Girl, the Madame Web actor appeared lounging on a bed behind a sheer curtain, wearing a sultry, lingerie-inspired look by Bode.

Portraying the song’s namesake, Johnson read texts sent to Allen aloud as part of the staging. She was dressed in the New York-based brand’s sheer duster, which retails for $1,380. According to Bode, the piece was inspired by sequined coats from the late 20th century and crafted from fine black mesh adorned with crinkled gold-foil appliqués. Beneath the translucent layer, Johnson wore the label’s black lace Corinthia Teddy dress, priced at $900, a nod to women’s lingerie from the 1920s and 1930s. She finished the look with an emerald necklace by Roxanne Assoulin and pink tassel earrings from Lizzie Fortunato.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Allen, on the other hand, sported a sparkly, body-hugging black mini dress adorned with bows and cutouts vertically down the front. The “Somewhere Only We Know” hitmaker accented the piece with black sheer tights and coordinating pumps. A voluminous, especially shiny hairdo dialed up the drama.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

When the show wrapped, Johnson and Allen returned to the stage to say their goodbyes in entirely different ensembles. Johnson changed into another lace-forward look: a bubblegum pink short-sleeve blouse with a high neckline, layered over a black bra and paired with shiny midnight-blue high-rise trousers. Allen, meanwhile, opted for a soft teal lace slip dress by Saint Laurent. A high-style show, indeed.