This weekend, the cast of Stranger Things joined co-star Finn Wolfhard on stage during his debut opening monologue at Saturday Night Live on Jan. 17. And while the boys are now all grown up, having them reunite on TV felt like the 2016 series premiere all over again. So it was only right to then carry that nostalgia to the show’s after-party, too. Make no mistake, former SNL host and musical guest, Sabrina Carpenter certainly got the throwback memo. She pulled up to L’Avenue at Saks wearing the most 2016-coded pair of shoes you could think up.

In addition to her Grammy-winning melodies, the “House Tour” singer has become recognized for her pin-up girl style and love for high heels, but her latest platforms might be her highest pair yet. Carpenter rocked sky-high Christian Louboutin Daffodile White Pumps circa the 2010s. The 160mm heel adds over six inches of height to anyone wearing them, which makes sense as to why the Short n’ Sweet singer, who is only five feet tall, reached for them in the first place. Since there has been so much chatter online about the resurgence of 2016 trends, it was fun to see Carpenter also jumping in on the action with her sentimental shoes.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The rest of Carpenter’s look featured a black double-breasted Valentino coat with shearling trim to hopefully keep her warm in freezing NYC temperatures. With it, she carried the DeVain black leather shoulder bag — also from the designer. (Carpenter has worn pieces from the Italian couturier previously, like her custom red sequined look from last year’s MTV Video Music Awards).

Underneath her $9,500 wool coat, Carpenter wore an ivory silk slip midi (whether it was a skirt or dress is still unclear), which perfectly complemented her white pumps. While her exact shoes can only be found on resale, there are similar models currently available. And hey, maybe Louboutin will re-release the heels which perfectly bottle up the 2016 feeling everyone’s been longing for.

Recreate Sabrina’s Look