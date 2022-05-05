It’s no secret that Dakota Johnson loves Gucci. In the last two weeks alone, the actor served several standout looks sourced from the label. On Monday, she attended the 2022 Met Gala in an intricately beaded, custom catsuit and a rich velvet overcoat from the fashion house. (As a brand ambassador, she’s worn Gucci at four out of the six Met Galas she’s attended in her career.) Days earlier, she made the case for boxy, checked suiting at the San Francisco International Film Festival. And last night, Johnson wore an emerald-green blazer to dinner at Upland in New York City for a subtly sexy look.

The gleaming blazer was the focal point of the flawlessly tailored look and originated from the 2021 Love Parade collection, which debuted in November. Aside from its striking color and lustrous texture, it’s unique for its double-breasted construction sans buttons. No doubt at the direction of her longtime stylist, Kate Young, she teamed the piece with a pair of simple, cropped trousers in black, cutout mules, and a small, chain-strap shoulder handbag. In terms of beauty, she went natural apart from her plum-colored nails, and she wore her hair pulled back, which kept the focus on her signature bangs. The look was inherently classic, a main theme in Love Parade given its homage to Old Hollywood, and oozed a level of elegance befitting her station.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

In a subtle way, the statement blazer also plays into this year’s sultry trend (usually characterized by exposed skin, sheer fabrics, and well-placed cutouts.) The silk material evokes the boudoir chic aesthetic that encompasses everything from lacy slip dresses to glossy robes and pajama sets. For this modest approach to sultry dressing, you can find a similar blazer from Gucci below. And if you’re not ready to spend nearly $4K to get the look, there are also more affordable options to browse through as well.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.