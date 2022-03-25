Here Is Victoria Beckham’s Sultry Take On The Little Black Dress

Victoria Beckham has basically become synonymous with the little black dress (better known as the LBD). It was one of her signature styles in her early stardom as a Spice Girl. And years later, she’s turning people on to a new black dress that’s on-trend for the spring season. In a selfie taken on March 25, Beckham wore a black cutout dress from her eponymous line Victoria Beckham. In her Instagram caption, she said she loved the piece for its extreme comfort and cutout detail that “makes it feel special.”

She posed in the photo looking as elegant as ever in the fitted, floor-length dress, which featured a rectangular cutout at the bodice, spaghetti straps, and a racerback. One can’t help but love the simplicity of the style; it’s a piece that you can throw on and look pulled together immediately. Plus, to some degree, you can dress the gown up or down, so as to get the most wear out of it. Beckham, who habitually dons her own designs both on and off the social media platform, modeled it with her hair down. She wore minimalist white pointed-toe pumps and a gold watch. That’s the power of the LBD.

Years of history and countless celebrities have proven that the LBD is one closet essential every woman should own. In February, Irina Shayk wore a similar bodice-baring style by Burberry for London Fashion Week, and many others, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Hailey Bieber, have relied on the look for everything from red carpet appearances to wedding guest looks. In the ‘90s, you’ll recall that Princess Diana made history for her sultry appearance in an off-the-shoulder LBD by Christina Stambolian. (It was later called the “revenge dress” as she wore it on the same night Prince Charles confirmed his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.)

Beckham’s cutout dress costs $1,350 and is available for pre-order from Bergdorf Goodman, with expected delivery sometime after April 7. See it below, or consider shopping from the selection of other ‘posh’ duplicates linked as well.

