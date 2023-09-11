September is a busy month for your favorite celebrities. Stars like Emma Roberts, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted in New York City for fashion week while Little Women actor Emma Watson caught a tennis match at the U.S. Open. Plus, on Sept. 7, the 48th Annual Toronto International Film Festival kicked off with an influx of celebs and parties. One of the first people to arrive was Dakota Johnson, who wore a fish motif dress to the Daddio premiere party in Toronto.

The unique, under-the-water design came from Bode’s Spring 2024 collection, which is not available yet to shop, so props to Johnson’s stylist, Kate Young, for securing this new piece for her. The floaty long-sleeve number featured multicolored red fish and a blue kelp graphic (ichthyophiles, a little help here with identifying the type of fish?). Since the dress was completely sheer, Johnson wore, what appeared like, a beige bodysuit underneath. She then styled the outfit with woven brown sandals and a Gucci Jackie bag; the actor is a muse and brand ambassador for the luxury house, so she’s always wearing something from the label.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for World Class Canada

If, after seeing Johnson’s outfit, you’re thinking this was an unexpected fashion choice, you wouldn’t be wrong. Although she looked like a superstar in the special Bode piece, the playful beachy dress isn’t a style she typically wears to red carpet events. Instead, Johnson usually gravitates towards power suit sets, minimalist LBDs, or more bedazzled gowns, like her pick for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. That said, her latest look in Toronto scores a solid 10/10 in our fashion handbook.

Once inside the party, Johnson met up with her fellow Daddio costar Sean Penn for a night of celebrations. Johnson stars in and produced the movie, which is about a woman (Johnson) who gets into a cab ride from JFK and engages in a conversation with the taxi driver (Penn) about the important relationships in their lives. The movie doesn’t have an official release date yet for the public, but while you wait for more details, shop similar pieces to Johnson’s party look below.