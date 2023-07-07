Dakota Johnson’s summer of quiet luxury-inspired high fashion is just getting started. The actor has spent the beginning of her summer in Europe, basking in the glow of Italian luxury fashion and serving up look after look of timeless designs. Since May, when the actor touched down in Rome in a chic Sofia Richie-esque look — ballet flats and all — it was made clear that a Dakota Johnson Italian Renaissance is upon us. Her most recent Versace ensemble fully commits to a summer of endless outfit inspiration by putting a sultry spin on a classic motif — the infamous LBD.

On July 5, 2023, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor was one of many A-list celebrities to attend the 160th anniversary celebration of Martini & Rossi, and her sexy, timeless look stood out amongst the crowd. With Johnson being a longtime lover of Gucci (and an ambassador for the brand), the actor surprised fans and fashion enthusiasts alike when she strutted in donning a bodycon Versace dress at the event — it’s only fitting, after all, that she wear the Milan-founded atelier while in Milan. (However, this isn’t the first time Johnson gravitated toward a little black dress from the iconic house. She wore an adorable Versace mini when she appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2018.)

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

Here’s the scoop on the actor’s latest show-stopping look: Johnson arrived in a slightly modified version of a figure-hugging satin midi black dress from Versace’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. She kept things monochromatic with black pointed-toe leather slingback pumps from the label — 2023’s go-to heel for fashion cool girls — and her bag of choice was the Versace Mini Greca Goddess leather shoulder bag. The actor went full glam in head-to-toe Bvlgari jewelry — opting for the Serpenti pavé-set diamond and white gold cuff bracelet partnered with diamond and emerald earrings.

In terms of beauty, Johnson’s signature bangs were present and accounted for, and her beachy blowout was on point. Her latte makeup brought an edginess to the final look — featuring an intense, smudged-out eye full of brown and bronze hues. Save this when you need inspo for your summer nights out on the town.

Whether or not you’re planning a trip to Italy, you should definitely take a page out of Johnson’s European fashion book. A strapless LBD is a reliable capsule wardrobe staple and certainly something you should have in your summer rotation. Press add to cart on one (or all) of the sexy options below to live your best Dakota Johnson life.