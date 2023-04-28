Living in New York for nearly a decade, I’ve had my fair share of celebrity encounters, but none quite measures up to the time I spotted Dakota Johnson strolling around Flatiron in 2017. What do I remember from the starstruck sighting? It was Johnson’s incredibly chic fringe jacket, which magically blew in the wind, that had my undivided attention. All this is to say, I can personally attest to the Fifty Shades of Grey actor’s impeccable street style looks — and she recently rocked another outfit worthy of discussion. On April 27, Johnson wore a pair of Gucci pants while out in NYC and per usual, she styled the logo trousers effortlessly — sadly, we didn’t have another run-in with each other.

She paired the luxe bottoms with an understated cropped white tee, which resulted in a look that wasn’t overly flashy. To give the simple outfit a little pizzazz, she accessorized with Gucci’s Ophidia Medium Tote and Jessica McCormack’s Ball and Chain Necklace. Lastly, for her footwear, the actor opted for shiny gold and black loafers. The whole look was *chef’s kiss.*

If you follow the fashion industry’s newfound fascination with “quiet luxury,” which is based on the premise of minimalist, IYKYK designs, you may think Johnson’s pants are boisterous, yet the actor proves here that they’re just as versatile as a pair of blue jeans. And, when styled correctly with understated basics, they can take your whole look to the next level.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Johnson’s latest street style outfit is very on brand for the actor, as she’s a Gucci muse and ambassador. Earlier this year in January, for example, the actor starred in the Italian fashion house’s Jackie 1961 campaign. In the imagery, Johnson is seen toting the cult-favorite handbags around Los Angeles. Additionally, the actor continues to wear glamorous pieces from the label for both red carpet gatherings and, apparently, when she’s off-duty.

If you, too, can’t get enough of Johnson’s incredible street style, recreate her most recent outfit below. I suggest you scoop up the logo trousers first though, before they sell out.