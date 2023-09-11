Despite the deluge of exciting haircuts, highlight shades, and all sorts of trending makeup techniques all over your assorted news feeds, you don’t actually need a full-fledged aesthetic overhaul to feel refreshed and revitalized for the impending fall. Sometimes, the most effectual “makeovers” are the those that simply tweak one small but critical element — just look at Dakota Johnson’s golden brown hair color, just spotted at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Though most components of Johnson’s signature look are all still in place (bangs, gentle curls, and a dimensional shade blend — check, check, check), the overall color seems notably warmer and even more red-toned than what fans have seen in recent months. Is this Johnsons’ way of jumping on the amber hair craze that’s charmed everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Megan Thee Stallion in recent months? Regardless, it’s a brilliant example of how to incorporate the season’s biggest trends without sacrificing your trademark style.

Fans took immediate notice of the small but significant shift as Johnson walked the TIFF red carpet in promotion of her upcoming film, Daddio. Illuminated by all those flashbulbs, the warmer, lighter, far redder-looking streaks are visible, interwoven with the luxe, medium-brunette shade celebrity colorist Matt Rez gaze Johnson last go-round at the salon. For the festival, her long waves come courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend — the elegantly effortless bends just show off the dimension of her new shades that much better.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Compare this radiant blend with the elegant “frosted brown” color she just had, or the even deeper, darker mahogany she loved for most of winter — next to her two most recent shades, the difference is even starker.

(+) Johnson in January 2023. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Johnson in May 2023. Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Johnson’s pre-fall adjustment is a pretty major one for her, but a not totally unexpected move. Like clockwork each year, so many of the most stylish stars make a hard right turn into red hair the minute autumn is on the horizon. For the past few seasons now, it’s been copper that’s captivated models, actors, and assorted it-girls, but 2023 seems to belong to dark amber. Marked by a golden undertone (which makes it a gorgeous choice on so many), it’s easy for brunettes like Johnson to work into existing hair colors.

Keep an eye out for other amber sightings in coming weeks — she definitely won’t be the only one crossing over to red before September’s through.