Up until October 1 — the last day of Paris Fashion Week — Zendaya had been noticeably absent from the fashion month circuit. Even Spring/Summer 2025 presentations from Dior, Saint Laurent, and Valentino couldn’t pull the style muse into the spotlight. However, on Tuesday evening, as the remaining hours of fashion month dwindled down, the style muse touched down in Paris just in time for the final show. For her first and only PFW appearance, Zendaya attended Louis Vuitton’s S/S ‘25 show in an exclusive Resort 2025 look from creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, of course.

The latest collection solidified Ghesquière’s tenth year as head of womenswear at Louis Vuitton — a moment worth breaking Zendaya’s fashion month silence. Outside the historic Cour Carrée du Louvre, one of the main courtyards of the Louvre Palace, Zendaya made a grand entrance (alongside her stylist Law Roach) in a theatrical suit set from Louis Vuitton Resort 2025. For starters, The Greatest Showman star styled a plunging black blazer adorned with an extravagant white lapel and a red pocket-square. She opted out of a shirt underneath, and instead wore an ‘80s-inspired ruched mini skirt in a bubble-skirt hem. From there, she upped the overarching ‘80s ante even more with fishnet nights, pointy black pumps, and a business-ready top-handle bag, also from Louis Vuitton. A bold red lip, double gold hoops, and a timeless French twist hairdo rounded out her front-row ‘fit.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Zendaya wasn’t the only longtime Louis Vuitton enthusiast dressed to the nines. The celebrity guests maintained an unofficial black-and-white dress-code, starting with Cynthia Erivo. The Wicked star matched Zendaya’s energy in a peplum-esque button-down, and the pièce de résistance: a flat-rimmed stark white hat. Then there was Cate Blanchett, who also chose black-and-white pieces, including bow-embellished leather pants and a fringed cape-looking top. Shortly after Blanchett posed for photographers, Da’Vine Joy Randolph delivered a memorable step-and-repeat. The Oscar winner looked ultra-glam in an off-the-shoulder black top alongside an ankle-length white maxi skirt. Extra points for her monogrammed Louis Vuitton clutch.

(+) Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/3

All this to say? Thanks to Zendaya and company, the Louis Vuitton S/S ‘25 soirée was one of fashion month’s most buzz-worthy events.