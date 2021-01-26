(Style)

10 Unforgettable Celebrity Mom & Daughter Style Moments

It'll be hard to pick favorites.

By Marina Liao
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Best Buddies International

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber

In 2018, the mother and daughter duo arrived to The Fashion Awards in London dressed to impress. Crawford wore an off-the-shoulder black dress while Gerber stunned in an edgy Alexander McQueen dress-and-trousers ensemble designed by Sarah Burton.Mike Marsland/BFC/Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Diana Ross & Tracee Ellis Ross

The Ross' pulled out all the stops for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Tracee wore a one-shoulder bold red Versace dress while her mother opted for a classic LBD with draping across the neckline. George Pimentel/Getty Images

