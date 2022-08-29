Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Both Chose To Wear This Calming Summer Color

When it comes to celebrity mother and daughter duos, there are a few pairs who make a consistent buzz in Hollywood. At the top of that list are Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, who twin pretty often, both on and off the red carpet. Their laid-back Californian looks, in particular, never miss the mark and mostly just make one wonder how much of the coordination is on purpose. Such was the case over the weekend, when Crawford and Gerber wore matching blue outfits while they ran errands together in Malibu. (The young model was pictured filing up the gas tank.)

They each wore the calming blue hue in their own way. Crawford’s ensemble was a mix of western and boho styles; she wore a pair of flared blue jeans and an ikat printed blouse with a wide-brimmed hat, medium-size sunglasses, and flip-flops — all in neutral hues. Gerber, on the other hand, wore a sleeveless, floral midi dress, which she teamed with emerald green accessories (velvet Mary-Jane slippers from Dôen and Celine’s Ava shoulder bag) for a look that would make the costume cut in a new version of The Sound Of Music. In terms of beauty, both women went with minimal makeup and wore their hair down.

RMBI/LESE / BACKGRID

If you consider yourself something of color minimalist, but are looking to venture outside of your comfort zone, experimenting with a blue palette — a range that calls to mind sentiments of modesty and tranquility — could be an easy place to start. Go simple in a deep-hued dress or two-piece set, as seen in Dion Lee’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection or Christopher John Rogers’ Resort 2023 offerings (Looks 1 through 11 specifically). Or, you can venture further and look for prints on pieces that fit your needs, be they in the realm of casual daywear, workwear, or weekend wear for fall. Once you hit your groove, you can perhaps get your mom on the blue bandwagon, too.

So, without further ado, see and shop TZR’s edit of on-trend silhouettes in the color, below.

